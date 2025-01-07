Bennifer 2.0 officially over: Ben Affleck, JLo's divorce settlement reveals who's walking away with what after no prenup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on their path to finally settling their divorce just months after ‘Jenny from the Block’ made a major legal move, signalling the end of their 2-year marriage. As the former couple, who is still entangled in a blended family situation, awaits the date of February 20, 2025, for the official settlement, TMZ has revealed what each half of #Bennifer2.0 will be walking away with in the aftermath of a short-lived rekindled romance. According to TMZ, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce will be finalised on February 20, 2025.(AFP)

JLo, Ben Affleck's divorce settled months later despite no prenuptial agreement

It was previously heavily reported that the Gigli co-stars did not have a prenuptial agreement to fall back on, further complicating the division of their assets during the marriage. Despite the lack of the legal document pre-determining their individual acquisitions, Laura Wasser – a celebrated attorney with a celebrity clientele – has helped mediate a 50/50 takeaway working like a prenup.

Although the future of the ex-couple’s shared property, their $60 million+ marital mansion in Los Angeles, still hangs in the balance with no new owner in sight, an agreement for the estate has also been reached. As of now, its terms remain confidential. Meanwhile, the pair also appears to have struck a peaceful deal which renders their individual projects and professional outputs throughout the marriage their own.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's asset division revealed

Affleck’s one of the biggest professional involvements during that time includes the birth of his production company Artists Equity, which he shares with his BFF Matt Damon. Their Hollywood banner has also backed multiple projects starring Lopez, including the sports drama Unstoppable, her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told and the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman adaptation.

In light of the Batman star’s forthcoming divorce settlement with the Selena starlet, he is poised to retain his stake in the production empire he formed in November 2022, merely months after he and JLo tied the knot.

On the flip side, Lopez churned out major projects like the Netflix flicks Atlas and The Mother, her studio album “This Is Me... Now” accompanied by the eponymously titled Prime Video romantic drama musical film, Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me.

All their respective earnings have reportedly been secured in the impending divorce settlement. The February 20 schedule will mark six months since Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on her own, citing irreconcilable differences. Once they’ve legally put this matter behind them, Lopez will no longer carry her ex’s last name, ‘Affleck,’ turning back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.