Kylie Jenner faces ‘embarrasing’ snub from Demi Moore in viral Golden Globes moment; Internet reacts

Kylie Jenner found herself at the center of an "awkward" Golden Globes moment after what many social media users are calling a snub from Demi Moore. While Moore basked in the glow of her first-ever Golden Globe win, a viral clip revealed an awkward interaction between the two. Kylie Jenner attends 2025 Golden Globes with Timothée Chalamet; Demi Moore wins her first award(Pic- X )

In the video, The Substance star briefly acknowledged the reality star before returning to her conversation with Elle Fanning and then again with Timothée Chalamet, without paying attention to the excited Kardashian fame.

Kylie Jenner appears to get snubbed from Demi Moore

Kylie, 27, attended the 2025 Golden Globes seated alongside her boyfriend, 29-year-old Timothée Chalamet, and joined him at a table with his co-star. The couple appeared cosy, not hesitating to share some swoon-worthy PDA. While Kylie mingled effortlessly with stars like Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, her interaction with Demi Moore took a turn for the awkward, becoming what the internet now calls an “embarrassing” moment.

Also read: Zendaya’s ‘terrified’ reaction to Selena Gomez' fiancé Benny Blanco at Golden Globes goes viral

After winning Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in The Substance, Moore stopped by Jenner’s table to celebrate. While Elle congratulated Moore, Kylie attempted to join the conversation by shouting, “Congrats!” However, Moore briefly acknowledged her with a quick “thank you” before turning back to Elle and then continuing her conversation with Timothée Chalamet, completely leaving Kylie out of the exchange.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s backup singer shares rare photos showing popstar’s true attitude with tour crew

In the meantime, the Kardashians star pulled out her phone while Moore walked off. “That was so messed up,” one user on X commented about the exchange. “This was so painful to watch. Demi said you can’t sit with us, Kylie," another commented. A third wrote, “Omg. this actually made me sad. She had her phone out and everything probably wanted to take a selfie .. idk if it's me being overly emotional but that was so sad.”

However, few defended the actress’s reaction saying, "If you look closely she does turn & look at Kylie before looking back at Elle. There’s no way she was actually ignoring her," while someone else pointed out, “Kim and Demi are friends, Kylie did Demi for holidays and she loved there’s nothing crazy here let’s not start.”

Demi Moore wins her first Golden Globes

After a decades-long career in Hollywood and being one of the most celebrated actresses, Moore, 62, clinched her first Golden Globe award. She was nominated alongside other big stars such as Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Zendaya (The Challengers). This win marked Moore’s third Golden Globe nomination and her first victory.

“I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now! I’ve been doing this a long, like over 45 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. And I’m just so humbled and so grateful,” she said while accepting the award.

According to HR, Moore recalled how 30 years ago she was called the ‘popcorn actress,’ and “at that time I made that mean that this wasn’t something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money. But that I couldn’t be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over a time.”