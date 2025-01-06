Zendaya’s ‘terrified’ reaction to Selena Gomez' fiancé Benny Blanco at Golden Globes goes viral

Zendaya’s appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes was not just about sparking engagement buzz with boyfriend Tom Holland. Her hilarious reaction upon seeing Selena Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco, has become the internet’s favourite moment from the night. A video shared by The Hollywood Reporter captured the Challengers star in a very ‘awkward’ encounter with the newly engaged couple. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco attend Golden Globes 2025 Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco attend Golden Globes 2025 (Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Zendaya goes viral for reaction to seeing Benny Blanco

The video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) captures Gomez and Blanco approaching an unsuspecting Zendaya from behind as she mingled with other attendees. When the Spider-Man star turned around to greet the couple, her wide-eyed glance and nervous smile at Blanco quickly became a meme-worthy highlight.

She shared a brief exchange with the couple as they carefully stepped around the train of her flowing gown, their hands intertwined. Fans couldn’t stop buzzing about her reaction, teasing that she looked “completely terrified” of Blanco.

“Zendaya being completely terrified staring at Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes is sending,” a fan joked on social media. “Zendaya frightened when she saw Benny Blanco am screaming,” another chimed in. “what was that reaction omg, lol,” a third wrote.

However, many quickly came to Zendaya’s defense, suggesting that she probably wasn’t even looking directly at him. Her expression faded as quickly as it appeared, leading some to believe she may have simply glanced in Blanco’s direction while offering a smile.

Zendaya sparks Tom Holland engagement rumour

Is Zendaya engaged to Holland? The Euphoria star, dazzling in a strapless orange Louis Vuitton gown paired with Bulgari jewels, had fans zooming in on a massive diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.

The noticeable absence of her beau by her side at night didn’t stop the whispers, as fans took to social media to speculate whether the couple had quietly taken their relationship to the next level. Reports suggest the ring she sported wasn’t from Bulgari but was identified as a $200,000 engagement ring from renowned London jeweler Jessica McCormack.

On the other hand, Zendaya was nominated for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award but lost it to Demi Moore. More won her first Golden Globe. Meanwhile, Gomez also lost the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress to her Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldana.