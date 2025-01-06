Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged? Actor debuts huge $200k 'engagement ring' at 2025 Golden Globes

Zendaya had a big night at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The actor was nominated for Best Actress in a Film category and was one of the favourites to win. But as she walked the red carpet in her stunning orange outfit, fans noticed something new and surprising - the actor seemed to be wearing a ring on her engagement finger, which caused many to wonder if her actor-boyfriend Tom Holland had proposed. (Also read: Tom Holland reveals why he doesn't accompany Zendaya on her films' red carpet: 'It's not my moment, it's hers') Zendaya attends the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Zendaya walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a flowing orange gown, paired with Bulgari diamond jewellery. However, she also wore another ring on the third finger of her left hand, usually reserved for engagement or wedding rings. As internet sleuths uncovered that this particular ring was not part of the Bulgari ensemble she was wearing. It was instead a $200,000 engagement ring from Jessica McCormack.

"The ring on Zendaya's left hand at the Golden Globes is not from Bulgari like the rest of her jewellery is. That is a $200k+ engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, a London-based jeweller. Omg, she is not even hiding it but no one seems to have noticed," shared Zendaya Style Resource on Instagram.

"Did #zendaya just debut her Jessica McCormack #engagement ring from Tom Holland at the #GoldenGlobes," wondered Who Wore What Jewels, an X account dedicated to decoding celeb jewellery at big events.

About Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya and Tom Holland worked together on the three Spider-Man films that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They began dating soon after the release of the first film in 2017 but first acknowledged it publicly in November 2021.

Zendaya had a bumper 2024 with the box office success of Dune Part Two and critical acclaim to Challengers. For the latter, she was nominated for Best Actress at the Globes but lost to Demi Moore, who won it for The Substance.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards

The 82nd Golden Globes kicked off Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST (6.30 am IST), aiming to recapture the playful, comedic vibe of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or the duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. This year, comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the event. In India, fans can watch the show on Lionsgate Play, where it is streaming live since Monday morning, 6.30am.