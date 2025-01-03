Tom Holland reveals why he doesn't accompany Zendaya on her films' red carpet: 'It's not my moment, it's hers'

Tom Holland doesn't mind accompanying girlfriend Zendaya on the red carpet of movie premieres, as long as both are in the film. In an interview with Men's Health, the actor revealed why he doesn't like to be seen with her on the red carpet at the premieres of her movies. (Also Read: Christopher Nolan's next starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya is titled The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer's epic) Tom Holland and Zendaya at the premiere of their Spider-Man film.

What Tom said

“Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us,” Tom reasoned, adding that he prefers to keep away from premieres of other actors' movies since that takes the attention away from them. Zendaya is no exception, unless it's a film both him and her have starred in, like the Spider-Man franchise.

Tom also opened up on fatherhood and how he'd use that as an excuse to make a long-awaited exit from movies. He said he'd devote all his attention to golf and kids once he becomes a father, like a regular Joe. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore. Golf and dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth,” he said.

Tom and Zendaya

Tom and Zendaya have starred in three Spider-Man movies – Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021) – during the filming of which they began dating. They will also spend much of 2025 on film sets together as the stars of a fourth Spider-Man film and Christopher Noplan's The Odyssey.

Tom recently opened up about his experience of working with Zendaya on Dish podcast. He joked, "Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We're not crazy now. Listen it's work, alright?”

"Oh God, yeah. It's a saving grace. Yeah, the best thing that's ever happened to me. It's just that perfect thing when you're on set and a director will give you a note that maybe you don't agree with, or I know that she doesn't particularly like, and it's just that, like, familiar glance at each other of like, can't wait to talk about that later," Tom added.