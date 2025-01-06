From Ariana Grande to Zendaya: The best dressed celebrities at the 82nd Golden Globes 2025, stealing the spotlight

This year's Golden Globes kickstarted with Hollywood's frontrunners crowding the red carpet with their A-game in fashion in Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles. From Zendaya to Ariana Grande, it is a visual treat to the eyes. Zendaya and Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes 2025.

With the 82nd edition of Hollywood's party of the year, celebrities exude old Hollywood glamour and avant-garde experiments, which is nothing short of a stunning spectacle.

Here’s our roundup of the best-dressed stars at the Golden Globes 2025.

Zendaya's old Hollywood glamour

Zendaya took everyone's breath away when she arrived on the Golden Globes red carpet after nearly a decade in a dramatic custom burnt orange satin gown from Louis Vuitton and matching pointed-toe pumps.

Zendaya in a burnt orange silk gown

The gown features a strapless sweetheart neckline and a ball gown silhouette, paying homage to old Hollywood glamour. She matched her ensemble with pointy pump heels in the same shade and finished off her look with a diamond and emerald Bulgari necklace. Her hair was styled in a curled bob - a perfect reminiscent of vintage Hollywood.

Ariana Grande's nod to the Regency era

Ariana swapped her recent powder pink shades for a pale yellow at the Golden Globes red carpet. She chose a sleek strapless Givenchy Haute Couture gown from the fashion house’s 1966 collection, featuring a beaded sparkly bodice.

Ariana Grande in a Regency era inspired look.

The dress also features a bow at the back and finishes off at her ankle with a flower-petal shape. The overall silhouette is a nod to the Regency era of the early 1800s with a raised waistline. The 'Wicked' star accessories her look with sleek white globes and a diamond necklace. Finally, she styled her hair in her signature high ponytail and slicked her bangs to the side.

Elle Fanning's princess ball gown effect

Elle Fanning went all out with her ensemble in a nude ball gown featuring a pop of leopard print bodice and a voluminous skirt from Balmain on the red carpet. Her dress has a sweetheart neckline with a sharp V-line cutout and a gathered texture, cinched at the waist and secured with a matching belt.

Elle Fanning oozing princess ball gown look.

The fitted bodice created a juxtaposition effect with a large ballgown skirt below. She drenched herself in Cartier jewellery and her hair styled in an elegant, side-swept bun.

Demi Moore's asymmetrical curves

Looking like a Golden Globe herself, Demi Moore walked the red carpet in gilded glamour.

Demi Moore in an asymmetrical crystal dress

Wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé strapless champagne-hued silk dress featuring an asymmetrical fold, she gave it a classic and modern update. The gown was further enhanced with a curved geometric detail embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Viola Davis' shimmery wings

Viola Davis' shows off her cape in a wing-like effect

Bringing shimmer to the red carpet, Viola Davis wore a dramatic shimmering black gown with a cape that featured subtle rainbow accents throughout from Gucci. The cape added a wing-like effect to her look while the gown featured a cinched waist for a defining finish and a plunging neckline.