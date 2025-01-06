Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson have awkward moment at Golden Globes 2025, fans say ‘tension is wild’

At the 2025 Golden Globes, an unexpected and somewhat cold reunion between Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left fans watching closely. The two stars, who famously clashed on the set of The Fate of the Furious, found themselves in the spotlight once again when Diesel gave a public shoutout to his former co-star. At the 2025 Golden Globes, Vin Diesel publicly acknowledged Dwayne Johnson, but their chilly exchange left fans questioning the status of their friendship after years of conflict. (Image Credit: Buda Mendes/ Getty Images)

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s cold interaction

Despite rumours of a reconciled friendship, Dwayne’s less-than-enthusiastic response to Diesel’s gesture did not go unnoticed, leaving fans cringing at the frosty exchange between the two action icons.

As Diesel took to the stage to present the award for Film Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, he could not help but acknowledge Dwayne. Spotting his former co-star, Diesel gave a brief wave before adding a playful “Hey, Dwayne,” accompanied by a small chuckle.

The casual acknowledgement, while seemingly lighthearted, only added to the tension in the air, as fans speculated on the true nature of their relationship after years of on-set drama and public feuds. While the Moana voice actor responded with a small smile, it soon faded with the audience’s laugh over the awkward interaction, as reported by Daily Express US.

The actors who starred in Fast Five, Furious 6, and The Fate of the Furious hit a rough patch in their relationship when Dwayne publicly called out an unnamed co-star for unprofessional behaviour, which was later revealed to be Diesel. The fallout from their feud led to the WWE legend stepping away from the main Fast & Furious franchise and instead focusing on the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which he filmed alongside Jason Statham.

Fans react to the Fast and Furious actors’ interaction

A user wrote, “that's that ‘aye we can be homies again’ hey”. A second user wrote, “im crying just imagining Dwayne running up on the stage and trying to wrestle Vin to the ground.” A third user wrote, “I still wonder if they ever actually resolved their beef or if they just put on a show for the cameras - either way the tension is wild.”

Another user said, “He knew what he was doing,” while another user speculated, “are they not filming the next fast and furious movie together in 2 months lol.”