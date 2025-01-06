Joe Alwyn aims to drown out Taylor Swift ‘noise’ and 'focus' on ‘things that are meaningful’

Joe Alwyn is determined to focus on his acting career, despite the public's ongoing interest in his past relationship with Taylor Swift. In a recent interview, the Favourite actor revealed that he keeps any chatter about their time together "in a different room," emphasising his desire to separate his personal life from his professional endeavours. Joe Alwyn aims to prioritize his acting career over public interest in his past relationship with Taylor Swift.((Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Alwyn wants to separate Swift ‘noise’ from his career

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor was asked if it concerned him that people would focus more on his past relationship with Swift than his career. Alwyn answered, “I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control. And, right from the beginning, [I] tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So, noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it.”

He added that he has “great family and friends and real things in [his] life,” and they “keep him tethered to the ground. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behaviour, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f***ed”.

Alwyn and Swift’s dating history

Swift and Alwyn’s romance began in 2016 right after he starred in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. They were first suspected to be dating when The Sun reported that the two were together in May 2017. However, the London Boy singer’s 2019 album Lover brought new attention to their relationship when she included a diary entry dated January 2017, which appeared to confirm the timeline of their romance, as reported by Life&Style.

She wrote, “I’m essentially based in London, hiding out trying to protect us from the nasty world that just wants to ruin things. We have been together and no one has found out for 3 months now.”