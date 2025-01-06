Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco transform into Cinderella and Prince Charming at 2025 Golden Globes. See pics

At the 2025 Golden Globes, Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco stole the spotlight as they walked the red carpet together at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The couple coordinated their looks in shimmering, fairytale-inspired outfits that brought a magical touch to the evening. (Also read: Ariana Grande brings Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look to life at Golden Globes in never-worn-before 1996 Givenchy gown ) Selena Gomez channels Cinderella in stunning gown alongside Benny Blanco at Golden Globes.(Instagram)

Selena Gomez rocks blue Prada gown

At the ceremony, the pop star was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with a graceful A-line silhouette. Dressed in crystal blue, she embodied the essence of a Cinderella, a theme Selena embraced. In an interview with Variety, she explained, “The dress feels very Cinderella-like, so I decided to lean into that.”

Selena Gomez, left, and Benny Blanco arrive at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The gorgeous satin column dress, custom-designed by Prada, featured a surmounted neckline, geometric panels on the skirt and was complemented by a matching shawl, giving her a perfect fairy-tale look.

How Selena styled her Cinderella look

To balance the simplicity of the design, her stylist Erin Walsh added bold accessories. Selena wore a stunning diamond statement necklace, reminiscent of a princess's tiara, which perfectly complemented her marquise engagement ring. Pavé rings and large diamond studs completed the glamorous ensemble.

Her makeup was dewy, with smoky eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, plenty of highlighter, and her luscious tresses styled in a side part, finishing off the look with flawless perfection.

What Benny Blanco wore

On the other hand, her fiancé, Benny Blanco rocked an all-white look, looking every bit like a groom in a chic ivory blazer and matching knit trousers. His shirt was covered in crystal and pearl details, adding some serious sparkle to his outfit. The whole all-white look definitely gave off wedding-day energy, perfect for the future husband.

Their chic Golden Globes outfits are just a hint of the fashion statements this couple will make when they finally walk down the aisle.