Fashion forecast for 2025: Excessive accessories to classic masc suits, 5 trends that will rule next year
A new year means new fashion trends. This also means there is plenty of fresh inspiration to be found and for you to elevate your wardrobe for 2025. From bubble silhouettes and classic masc suits to elevated athleisure, here's a forecast for what fashion in 2025 might look like.
Excessive accessorisation
Sonam Kapoor did it, and we are on board with it. Bag charms, hair clips, big bows, necklace layering, sneaker charms, layered keychains, and more. Accessories will dominate in 2025. Adding a playful, highly personalised appeal to the accessories will also set your look apart.
Craft revival
In 2024, Indian celebrities took inspiration from our crafts, embraced handloom fabrics, and wore clothes inspired by the diverse cultures from different parts of the country. And the trend is here to stay. Additionally, garments made by reviving fabrics were another trend seen on the stars.
Bubble and drop-waist skirt, dresses
The drop-waist and bubble silhouette were seen on many celebrities this year. And it is likely that we will see more of it in 2025. The ‘80s relic was much-slandered on social media but was seen on the runways, too.
Elevated athleisure
Athleisure has been a fashion statement for many years now. However, now, it is time for elevated athleisure. The trend combines the comfort and functionality of sportswear with the sophistication and style of high-end, everyday clothing. Think structured hoodies made with premium fabrics, blazers that look formal but are made with breathable athletic material or dresses or skirts that are sporty but chic.
Classic masc suits
Whether it was the oversized excess of Saint Laurent’s swaggering suits or the nubby, boxy workwear-hybrid versions showcased by Zegna, the fall 2024 collections proved that the classic two-piece masculine suit isn't going anywhere. Moreover, it's going to be a part of your wardrobe in a slouchy and relaxed silhouette.
Mocha Mousse
The Pantone Colour Of The Year 2025 has already started popping up in celebrity wardrobes and will be one of the most popular colours next year. This warm, decadent brown shade has endless sartorial possibilities, and you can easily incorporate it into your wardrobe. Shraddha Kapoor embraced the shade recently, and what a stylish way to do it.
