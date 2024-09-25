Paris Fashion Week: Bella Hadid returns on the runway for Saint Laurent as it hits masculine notes for the show

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello offered a lineup of ample, masculine suits for the Parisian label's spring-summer 2025 collection, with prominent shoulders and matching ties. Even Bella Hadid was back on the runway for the collection that has become the talk of the town. Models, including Bella Hadid, display Saint Laurent's latest collection at Paris Fashion Week. (AFP )

YSL displays its Spring Summer 2025 collection

Models made their way steadily around an open-air runway set up in the central courtyard of the Kering-owned fashion house's Left Bank headquarters. They wore thick, studious glasses or aviator shades.

Bomber jackets added heft to the silhouettes, while chunky jewellery and pointy stilettos brought extra glamour to the looks, which were closely fashioned after the personal style of the house founder, Yves Saint Laurent.

Part way through the show, Vaccarello shifted to more feminine, bohemian styles, sending out flowing skirts in paisley motifs and shimmery brocade jackets covered with flowers and paired with short skirts.

Bella Hadid is back on the runway

Bella Hadid returned on the runway for Anthony Vaccarello's Spring Summer show for the Parisian label. The supermodel makes the return after a two-year hiatus.

Sporting slicked-back hair and nerdy glasses, and dressed in Saint Laurent’s signature double-breasted suits, Bella owned the ramp with her powerful walk. According to W Magazine, Bella’s look was a homage to Monsieur Saint Laurent himself, specifically “his way of dressing, with fluid suits and jackets over blazers.”

Meanwhile, the late-night show drew crowds of onlookers who cheered at the celebrity arrivals, including singer Lenny Kravitz, model Kate Moss and actor Gwyneth Paltrow. It capped the second day of Paris Fashion Week, which runs until October 1 and includes some of the biggest global fashion labels, including Hermes, Chanel, Valentino, and LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton.