Selena Gomez to ‘protect herself’ with prenup before Benny Blanco wedding plans: He wouldn’t dream of challenging her…

Before stepping into the New Year, Selena Gomez affectionately cherished the time she had spent with her new fiance, Benny Blanco. The pair set off a flurry of engagement rumours earlier this year after going public with their romance in December 2023. They eventually also confessed that they had already been secretly dating for six months. The Wizards of the Waverly Place alum and the music producer announced their engagement on December 11 via Instagram. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement on December 11. (Instagram)

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco already big on wedding plans?

On New Year’s Eve, the actress again took to her social media profile, flaunting a PDA-filled, romantic album of photos and videos of herself and Blanco. Now that their “forever” has officially begun, the Only Murders in the Building star is all set to walk down the aisle sooner or later. According to Life&Style, a source previously determined, Selena is “excited to do all the normal bridal checklist stuff, like dress shopping, flower shopping, food tastings, with her friends.”

The source continued, “There’s no budget. Foodie Benny’s the most concerned about the menu – and is lobbying for a Taco Bell station during their cocktail hour!” Evidently, there’s so much to do before they finally tie the knot. It includes the songbird, who recently acquired the billionaire status thanks to her Rare Beauty brand, making consequential moves to “protect herself.”

Selena Gomez's impending prenup discussions with Benny Blanco

Another insider shared with the tabloid that while hiring a wedding planner and setting the guest list are all major priorities for the couple, they also have to settle on a prenuptial agreement despite their happily ever after beliefs tied to their relationship.

The source emphasised that "Selena adores Benny, and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last. She wouldn’t have said yes to his proposal otherwise.”

Yet, she “has to protect herself.” Rare Beauty is a business she “built from scratch and is justifiably proud and protective over,” added the source. Their prenup discussions will expectedly settle in without any disagreements as Benny Blanco, too, grasps the situation. Since he gets it, he “wouldn’t dream of challenging Selena on this issue at all.” Blanco boasts an estimated net worth of $50 million himself. It’s no news that he’s “pretty successful” in his own right. In fact, Gomez especially loves that they both have their independent identities and professional paths they call their own.

Selena has been nothing but vocal about her love for Benny

After publicly disclosing her romance with Benny, Selena alluded to him as the “best thing that’s ever happened to me” and “better than anyone I’ve ever been with.” Defending their relationship, she even snapped at a social media user questioning their fondness for each other: “I don’t understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest.”

In September, she again admiringly addressed her bond with Benny in a Variety Fair profile. “I’ve never been loved this way.” She added, “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Since their engagement, multiple reports have doubled down on their expected wedding to be a “celebrity gala,” considering how both artists have established their works of art in the industry for decades. Consequently, they've formed good friendships with A-listers like Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, among many others.