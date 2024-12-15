Ed Sheeran reveals Benny Blanco once forced him to travel to UK by boat for ‘10 whole days’

Ed Sheeran recently recalled a hilariously long trip to the UK with Benny Blanco. Participating in the viral Like a Prayer trend on TikTok Saturday, the 33-year-old singer revealed that the music producer once forced him to travel by boat because he was “scared of flying.” Ed Sheeran recently revealed that Benny Blanco once forced him to travel to the UK by boat

While narrating the story, the Shivers singer implied that he was not enthusiastic about the trip as he had to sit on a boat for “10 whole days.” Despite the lengthy span, the trip went well as the duo was working together on Sheeran's 2017 album Divide at the time.

The Castle on the Hill singer then recounted an exciting turn of events when they heard the announcement informing passengers that the ship was crossing the exact location where the Titanic sank. “We’re doing WHAT???!!?” Sheeran recalled, adding, “Tourists head to the side of the boat, taking pictures of the water.”

Sheeran continued to say that after he “locked eyes” with Blanco, the music producer asked him, “Wanna go watch it?” The I See Fire hitmaker then revealed that the duo proceeded to watch the 1997 film as Blanco held him the entire time. “I can’t help thinking, was this his plan all along?” the singer hilariously remarked.

“Is he going to paint me like one of his French girls? Will he swing me round to some Irish bangers?” Sheeran continued joking. “We could both fit on that wooden door…right?” he added before explaining that he “woke up the next morning. Dry and only slightly cold. We made it through the night.”

Sheeran also shared that “A good portion of ‘Divide’ was written when I was in genuine fear of becoming [the frozen dessert] Calippo.” Towards the end of his comical story, the singer asked his fans if they wanted to know the plot twist. Sharing the answer, Sheeran concluded, “Benny got on a flight a month later.”