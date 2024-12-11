Fans complain about Ed Sheeran India concert tickets selling out in ‘seconds’; here are the still-available tickets

Fans are eagerly awaiting to catch Ed Sheeran live when he begins his India tour next month. The tickets for his six-city tour went on sale on December 11, at 4 pm. However, many tickets were sold out within the matter of a few seconds. But fans can still book tickets from the other shows that will be part of the tour. (Also read: Ed Sheeran India tour 2025 tickets go on sale today: When and where to book, concert dates, and all you need to know) Ed Sheeran will perform in six Indian cities in 2025.

Tickets sold out?

Several angry fans took to X to write that they did not get tickets as they were sold out within a minute. A comment read, “Ed Sheeran sold out in 2 mins?? I am so disappointed!” A fan said, “BMS is soooooo shady like 4:00 the thing opens and 4:03 they’re showing sold out what is the point of this even?”

Fans can still book tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Shillong and Hyderabad. But the catch is that several shows in the General Admission slots are sold out.

Take Delhi for example, where the General Admission P1 slots were sold out within a matter of a few seconds. However, those eager to attend the concert in Delhi can still book tickets from the General Admission P2 and P3 batches, although they are fast filling. In comparison, most of the shows in Shillong were sold out the fastest. The slots for Shillong Upper Stand West, Lower stand north and Upper stand north filled up within a matter of a few seconds.

More details

The tickets for Chennai and Pune concerts are still filing up, so fans can book from those options. To book the tickets, you can search “Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x India Tour 2025” on the official website of BookMyShow or on the BookMyShow app on your smartphone. You can then choose the city you wish to attend the concert in, choose the number of people and the category, and then make the payment.

The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. Here are Ed Sheeran's tour dates and venues:

Pune: January 30 at Yash Lawns

Hyderabad: February 2 at Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5 at YMCA Ground

Bengaluru: February 8 at NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12 at JN Stadium

Delhi NCR: February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground