Ed Sheeran India tour 2025 tickets go on sale today: When and where to book, concert dates, and all you need to know

Global pop star Ed Sheeran is returning to India in 2025 for his highly awaited +-=÷x. After his sold-out Mumbai concert in March 2024, the singer is all set for his biggest-ever tour of India, in which he will perform in six cities, including Delhi, with his acoustic music. (Also Read: Missed getting Coldplay tickets? 5 international artist concerts you can attend in India in next 4 months) Ed Sheeran India tour tickets go on sale today.

When and where to book

While the exclusive pre-sale for cardholders went live on Monday, the general sale will kick off today, December 11, at 4 pm. To book the tickets, you can search “Ed Sheeran: +-=÷x India Tour 2025” on the official website of BookMyShow or on the BookMyShow app on your smartphone. You can then choose the city you wish to attend the concert in, choose the number of people and the category, and then make the payment.

As per the venue layout, the categories include ‘General Admission’ at the back, ‘General Admission Plus’ (like fan pit) in the front, and an exclusive ‘Star Struck Lounge’ for cardholders. While the category-vise prices for the general sale haven't been disclosed yet, the pre-sale prices indicate that the range begins from ₹4,500 in the Delhi show and ₹4,000 in other cities.

The India leg of the tour will kick off in Pune on January 30 and will include stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi. Here are Ed Sheeran's tour dates and venues:

Pune: January 30 at Yash Lawns

Hyderabad: February 2 at Ramoji Film City

Chennai: February 5 at YMCA Ground

Bengaluru: February 8 at NICE Grounds

Shillong: February 12 at JN Stadium

Delhi NCR: February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground

Ed Sheeran returns to India

Ed Sheeran's last appearance in India was in March earlier this year, when he performed a sold-out show at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai in March. During his visit, he also visited an orphanage, and hung out with Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan. Ed also appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix India.