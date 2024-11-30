Missed getting Coldplay tickets? 5 international artist concerts you can attend in India in next 4 months

So, get ready to grab those tickets and experience the magic of live music with these global superstars.

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams is coming to India with So Happy It Hurts world tour next month. He will perform in Shillong on December 10. The five-city tour will include stops in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) and Bengaluru (December 14). His tour will end in Hyderabad on December 16. He is known for songs such as Summer Of ‘69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, and 18 Till I Die.

This will mark his sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs that took place in 2001, 2006, 2011 and the last in 2018. Tickets for the concert are available on the Zomato Live platform, with prices starting from ₹1900.

Maroon 5

American award-winning band Maroon 5 is all set to perform at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, on December 3. The gig will mark the debut of the Los Angeles-based band, led by Adam Levine. Tickets for Maroon 5's first-ever performance in India are available exclusively on BookMyShow. The concert will feature a setlist spanning their hits such as This Love, She Will Be Loved, Sugar and Girls Like You.

Ed Sheeran

Following his performance in Mumbai earlier this year, Ed Sheeran will be back in 2025. As part of his + - = ÷ x tour, Ed will be covering six cities. The tour will start in Pune on January 30, followed by performances in Hyderabad on February 2, Chennai on February 5 and Bengaluru on February 8. Ed will then head to Shillong for a show on February 12 and Delhi on February 15.

Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for HSBC Credit and Debit Cardholders will begin on December 9 on BookMyShow, with a special discount on limited tickets. General on-sale of tickets will go live starting December 11 on BookMyShow and www.edsheeran.com.

Cigarettes After Sex

American band Cigarettes After Sex will return to India next year for the fourth time for their three-city tour. The band will perform in Gurugram on January 24 in Mumbai on January 25 and in Bengaluru on January 28 as part of their X’s World Tour. The tour kicked off in August in Canada. The tickets for the concert are available at BookMyShow Live, with ticket prices starting from ₹2499.

Green Day and Shawn Mendes

Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Louis Tomlinson are set to headline Lollapalooza India‘s third edition. The music festival will feature a mix of international and local acts across multiple genres in Mumbai. Punk-rock veterans Green Day will make their India debut, while pop star Shawn will return to the live stage after a two-year hiatus. Lollapalooza India 2025 is scheduled for March 8-9, 2025. Tickets for the same are available at BookMyShow. The price of a ticket starts from ₹6,999.