Cigarettes After Sex set to return to India for a three-city tour in 2025

The band Cigarettes After Sex was a crowd-puller at Lollapalooza India 2023. Given its appeal in India, the American dream pop outfit is set to return to the country for a three-city tour in 2025. The band members Greg Gonzalez (bandleader), Randall Miller (bass) and Jacob Tomsky (drums) will perform in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru on January 24, 25 and 28, respectively. Cigarettes After Sex band members

The band, with songs such as Apocalypse, Sweet and K., is known for their music transcending boundaries, blending dreamy soundscapes with storytelling. Formed in 2008, it has captivated audiences across the world with its evocative and melancholic sound. The idea behind the tour to India is to bring their new album, X’s, comprising of songs such as Tejano Blue and Holding you, Holding me, to their fans. Gonzalez says that preservation, catharsis and deep self-reflection are essential for his art and that is what he plans to offer to the band’s Indian fans. Talking about the songs from the album, he says, “It’s about romance, but it’s also about who I was in that moment and how I navigated those situations.”