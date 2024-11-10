Maroon 5 India concert tickets still not sold out 2 days after general booking went live

American pop-rock band Maroon 5 is all set to perform in India for the first time. However, unlike recent phenomena like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh, tickets for the sole concert haven't sold out yet. (Also Read – Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow reacts to scalping and black marketing, promises to assist probe) Maroon 5 will perform in Mumbai on December 3(Photo: Facebook)

Maroon 5's India concert

Maroon 5 is best known known for hit tracks such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar, Girls Like You, Animals, and Payphone. With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Maroon 5 has sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles globally, with a record-breaking 32 Billboard Hot 100 hits. The Adam Levine-led band will perform at Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse on December 3.

BookMyShow Live is the producer and promoter for Maroon 5’s concert in India, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour. The tickets went live for Kotak Credit Card customers on November 6, the general tickets went live on BookMyShow only on November 8 at 2 pm. The venue has been divided into these venues – General Access ( ₹7,999), VIP ( ₹13,999), 2 Fan Pit areas on either side ( ₹16,999), and 2 lounges ( ₹24,999). The tickets for all these segments still show available on BookMyShow.

Coldplay tickets black marketing

This comes days after Maharashtra police's cyber wing issued a notice to BookMyShow, asking it to implement strict measures including sale of name-based tickets for the concerts of British band Coldplay in January and other shows.

The notice was issued by the Maharashtra Cyber to prevent exploitation of fans who buy tickets from online platforms, an official said on Wednesday. There are increasing number of complaints across online forums and social media about problems faced in booking tickets of such high-profile concerts and events through online platforms, he said.

Many people reported unresponsive websites during critical booking period, he said, adding that it leads to black-marketing of tickets at exorbitant prices, sometimes as high as 10 times the original price. The Maharashtra Cyber found that measures taken by the platforms to avoid such situations are insufficient, said the official.