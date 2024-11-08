Coldplay ticket row: BookMyShow reacts to scalping and black marketing, promises to assist probe

A day after BookMyShow was asked to take action to avoid black-marketing of tickets by Maharashtra police’s cyber wing, the online ticketing platform issued a statement, writing that they are doing their best to prevent illegal ticket sales. The conversation started following a ticketing fiasco for an upcoming Coldplay's concert. Also read: Coldplay ticket row: Mumbai lawyer takes BookMyShow to court for alleged scam The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai in January 2025 has been clouded by concerns about ticketing scams as millions of fans scrambled for tickets.

BookMyShow reacts

“In addition to the FIR (First Information Report) filed by BookMyShow on the black marketing and scalping of tickets for recent high-demand live entertainment experiences, we have also provided all requisite information and details to law enforcement agencies in their investigations and will continue to proactively fight against scalping and black marketing of tickets – practices that are condemned and punishable by law in India,” said a BookMyShow spokesperson.

The statement further read, “We strongly believe that it is critical for all stakeholders to come together and engage proactively in this matter, to find best methods to minimise these ticketing malpractices. We look forward to collaborating with the government to provide support and assistance in the reduction and prevention of illegal ticket sales for such marquee, high-demand live entertainment experiences”.

“BookMyShow has always worked towards offering the best experiences to India’s entertainment-loving audiences. With Coldplay’s India tour, Maroon 5’s upcoming India performance, Lollapalooza India and many such acts in the pipeline, we remain committed to bringing the biggest and most marquee global events to Indian consumers who we firmly believe deserve the best,” added the spokesperson.

Cyber cell’s notice to BookMyShow

On Thursday, the Maharashtra cyber police issued a notice to BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform for movies, live events and workshops, mandating the implementation of stricter controls, including name-based ticketing and verification of tickets against government-issued IDs on the day of an event. The police said these measures were aimed at deterring malpractices and preventing the exploitation of fans and citizens. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is already investigating BookMyShow over allegations that it was involved in black-marketing tickets.

The controversy started after BookMyShow crashed on September 22, moments after ticket sales commenced for Coldplay’s concert. While every user had to register on the platform and was not permitted to book more than four tickets in one transaction, the tickets on offer disappeared in no time and later became available on other portals at hugely inflated rates.

About the concert

Coldplay is set to perform at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium in three shows - January 18-19 and 21, as part of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The British rock band, which comprises Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, is known for the chartbusters like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Hymn for the Weekend. The band enjoys a considerable following in India. The performance will mark their return to India after eight years.