MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cyber police have issued a notice to BookMyShow, the online ticketing platform for movies, live events and workshops, mandating the implementation of stricter controls, including name-based ticketing and verification of tickets against government-issued IDs on the day of an event. The police said these measures were aimed at deterring malpractices and preventing the exploitation of fans and citizens. The economic offences wing (EOW) is already investigating BookMyShow over allegations that it was involved in black-marketing tickets. Cyber cops crack down on scalping of tickets, issue notice to BookMyShow

The controversy erupted after BookMyShow crashed on September 22, moments after ticket sales commenced for British band Coldplay’s forthcoming concert. While every user had to register on the platform and was not permitted to book more than four tickets in one transaction, the tickets on offer disappeared in no time and later became available on other portals at hugely inflated rates.

“Proactive measures have now been taken by Maharashtra Cyber to curb malpractices and stop the black-marketing of tickets for high-profile events,” said an officer from the Maharashtra State Cyber Department. Officials said that the department had recently observed an increasing number of complaints across online forums and social media, where citizens reported problems when attempting to purchase tickets for high-profile concerts and events through ticketing platforms like BookMyShow.

“These complaints highlight the frustration of citizens who invested considerable time and resources to secure tickets,” said the official. “Many reported being disconnected from online queues or facing unresponsive websites during critical booking periods. But the same tickets for popular events were subsequently found in the black market at exorbitant prices, sometimes even tenfold the original ticket rate.”

The official said that despite efforts by ticketing platforms to control the malpractices, Maharashtra Cyber’s assessment indicated that current measures were insufficient and inadvertently facilitated black-market sales. “This deprives genuine fans and allows only those who can afford the inflated prices to attend concerts,” said a police officer.

Recognising the need to protect consumers and ensure fair access to event tickets, Maharashtra Cyber has taken decisive action. A formal notice has been issued to BookMyShow, mandating the implementation of stricter controls, including name-based ticketing and verification of tickets against government-issued IDs on the day of a concert.

The EOW is already conducting a separate inquiry against BookMyShow regarding black-marketing of tickets. It has recorded the statement of the company’s chief operating officer Anil Makhija and has summoned its chief executive officer Ashish Hemrajani.