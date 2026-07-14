Claustrophobic nightmare or romantic paradise? Inside 'world's smallest hotel which is 8 feet wide but fits a bathtub
This mind-boggling hotel in Germany is only 8.5 feet wide — but it somehow squeezes a living room, bedroom, and a huge bathroom. Don't miss Tim Lindon's vlog.
Could you survive a night inside a building that is narrower than a standard parking space? British travel vlogger Tim Lindon, the face behind the YouTube channel Walk With Me Tim, did exactly that. Also read | Step inside Noor Mahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, India’s first Autograph Collection Hotel
Known for crisscrossing the globe to test everything from ultra-luxury suites to the absolute lowest-rated motels, Tim’s April 18, 2025, video took him to Amberg — a town in Germany — to check into what is famously recognised as the 'world’s smallest hotel'.
Tim shared, "I travelled to what’s claimed to be the smallest hotel in the world, and it’s even tinier than I expected. This place somehow fits a bed, toilet, shower, bath and even a check-in area (kind of)."
The 18th-century marriage loophole
This jaw-dropping micro-hotel isn't just a modern gimmick; it boasts a rich history dating back to the 18th century. Originally, the slender structure was built to help local couples exploit a legal loophole, Tim shared in the video. At the time, the law required couples to own land to legally marry. By building a micro-home in the tiny gap between two existing buildings, couples could buy it, get married, and then quickly sell it to the next betrothed pair, Tim shared.
He said that the entire structure measures a mind-boggling 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide. However, what it lacks in horizontal width, it makes up for in vertical ingenuity. The property features four distinct levels, offering a surprisingly functional layout that comprises a basement dining area, a cosy living room lounge, a dedicated bedroom level and a top-floor luxury whirlpool bath.
The decor: antique elegance meets pure romance
While the floor plan is tight, the interior styling is uncompromisingly lavish, anchored by a deeply romantic, antique theme. The experience begins at the front door, which features intricate artwork depicting marriage and lovers — a direct nod to its historical identity as a 'wedding house'. Inside, the theme continues with Cupid motifs detailing the staircases and upper rooms, accented by tiny, charming ornaments tucked into every available nook.
The living room floor embraces high drama and absolute comfort with a vibrant red colour scheme. The space features a rich red floor mat and plush red cushions, an elegant, striped red sofa that frames the narrow seating area, a classic fireplace topped with a massive, gilded gold-framed mirror that helps visually expand the tight quarters, a bespoke Romeo and Juliet light box and exposed wall frescoes that add an air of historic luxury.
Mystical bathroom and top floor oasis
Upstairs, the bedroom utilises the narrow architecture by making use of high ceilings. The back wall features beautiful, exposed, romantic plaster murals that serve as a dramatic headboard for the plush double bed. The adjacent bathroom relies on a clever 3D-textured wall design and warm accent lighting to maximise the space's 'cosiness' factor, keeping it from feeling claustrophobic.
The hotel's top floor is dedicated entirely to relaxation, defying its microscopic square footage by housing a massive whirlpool bubble bath with built-in ambient lighting. The room is beautifully tied together with an overhead crystal chandelier and antique furniture accents. Down below, Tim described the basement as a dark but 'lovely little space' lined with wraparound patterned red booth seating, where the hotel's breakfast is served daily.
Is it worth the tight squeeze?
Because intimacy is a core part of its identity, Tim explicitly highlighted the hotel's strict capacity: it only sleeps two people at a time, with absolutely no room for sofa beds or extra guests. While he praised the vertical layout for feeling surprisingly spacious and called it a truly one-of-a-kind romantic destination, he did offer one practical warning for future travelers: because the structure is so compact, sound travels easily, meaning staff preparing the morning's lavish breakfast downstairs can be a bit noisy for those sleeping above.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More