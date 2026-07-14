Claustrophobic nightmare or romantic paradise? Inside 'world's smallest hotel which is 8 feet wide but fits a bathtub

Could you survive a night inside a building that is narrower than a standard parking space? British travel vlogger Tim Lindon, the face behind the YouTube channel Walk With Me Tim, did exactly that. Also read | Step inside Noor Mahal Palace in Karnal, Haryana, India’s first Autograph Collection Hotel Would you spend a night squeezed into this historic German marvel? (YouTube/ Walk With Me Tim)

Known for crisscrossing the globe to test everything from ultra-luxury suites to the absolute lowest-rated motels, Tim’s April 18, 2025, video took him to Amberg — a town in Germany — to check into what is famously recognised as the 'world’s smallest hotel'.

Tim shared, "I travelled to what’s claimed to be the smallest hotel in the world, and it’s even tinier than I expected. This place somehow fits a bed, toilet, shower, bath and even a check-in area (kind of)."

The 18th-century marriage loophole This jaw-dropping micro-hotel isn't just a modern gimmick; it boasts a rich history dating back to the 18th century. Originally, the slender structure was built to help local couples exploit a legal loophole, Tim shared in the video. At the time, the law required couples to own land to legally marry. By building a micro-home in the tiny gap between two existing buildings, couples could buy it, get married, and then quickly sell it to the next betrothed pair, Tim shared.

He said that the entire structure measures a mind-boggling 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) wide. However, what it lacks in horizontal width, it makes up for in vertical ingenuity. The property features four distinct levels, offering a surprisingly functional layout that comprises a basement dining area, a cosy living room lounge, a dedicated bedroom level and a top-floor luxury whirlpool bath.