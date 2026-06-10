How much does it cost to stay at 'India's best hotel' The Oberoi Udaivilas? A luxe suite for just 1 night costs…

The video begins with Tim giving a tour of the grounds and the grand lobbies at the Oberoi Udaivilas , which he described as feeling like staying in a palace. One gets a sense of the grand decor inside as Tim shows the lobby outside his suite, featuring a lavish sofa for lounging in the evening.

On May 29, British YouTuber and content creator Tim, who goes by Walk With Me Tim on social media, shared his experience of staying at the luxurious resort. The video included a tour of his suite, which had a private pool , and also highlighted the hotel's grand architecture, opulent interior design, lush gardens, and palatial aesthetics.

The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, Rajasthan, are probably one of the most luxurious hotels in the country. It is the same luxurious property featured in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone -starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Spread over 50 acres and built on 200-year-old hunting grounds of the Maharana of Mewar, the hotel is situated on the banks of Udaipur’s Lake Pichola.

Inside, one is welcomed into the suite's living and dining area, featuring an open-plan layout adorned with two glass chandeliers. The decor also includes a gold-coloured couch, a large coffee table, walls adorned with bird motifs, and a cushioned window seat that hovers right over the outdoor pool.

The bedroom contains a four-poster bed with palatial sheets. It also includes another large TV. Interestingly, the suite includes two toilets, which Tim found surprising for a room meant for one or two people. As for the main bathroom, the large space features a huge bathtub with gold taps and a wooden handle, a steam shower with a seat large enough for several people, and fluffy mats by the toilet. The bath also opens to a small garden accessible only to the suite.

Another highlight of the suite was the large private pool, accessible directly from the bedroom. The pool is also connected to an outdoor dining area, where you can enjoy views of the lush gardens.