Step inside newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s stunning sea-facing Mumbai flat with private pool, entertainment zone

The glass-enclosed dance space, complete with mirrored walls, adds a fun touch while a well-appointed bar corner further enhances the party-ready vibe, making it an ideal spot for social gatherings.

A standout feature of the apartment is the couple’s vibrant chill-and- entertainment zone. Styled in calming neutral hues with chic bohemian accents, the area feels both inviting and stylish. A bold black-and-white sofa becomes an instant focal point, while a sleek pool table hints at their love for games and hosting friends.

Newly-married actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben offered fans a peek inside their stunning sea-facing Mumbai apartment, following their dreamy wedding in Udaipur on January 10 this year. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan , accompanied by her cook Dilip, paid them a visit and shared an exclusive tour of their beautifully curated home in her February 13 YouTube vlog, giving viewers a closer look at the thoughtfully designed space. (Also read: Step inside Sameera Reddy’s multi-storey Goa home featuring her ‘third child’ Contessa, organic garden and sunset views )

Overlooking the sea, the balcony serves as a peaceful escape with cosy wicker seating and a round table, creating a relaxed setting to enjoy the panoramic ocean views. A private plunge pool adds a luxurious, resort-like feel.

Elegant interiors with a personal touch The kitchen embraces a refined pastel blue and white colour scheme, creating a light, elegant ambience. Its modular layout features integrated appliances, streamlined cabinetry, and generous counter space for seamless functionality. Glass-front cabinets and polished finishes enhance the modern aesthetic, ensuring the space is as practical as it is visually appealing.

Reflecting Stebin’s passion for music, a white piano takes pride of place in the living area. The dining area is centred around a long wooden table paired with sophisticated seating. Sparkling crystal chandeliers cast a warm glow, while patterned wooden flooring and curated wall décor elevate the overall charm.

About Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben Nupur Sanon is an Indian actress who first rose to fame with her appearances in the hit music videos Filhall and Filhaal 2: Mohabbat. The younger sister of actor Kriti Sanon, she expanded her career into acting with projects like the television series Pop Kaun? and the Telugu-language film Tiger Nageswara Rao in 2023.

Stebin Ben is a popular Indian playback and pop singer, known for his versatile vocals and soulful romantic tracks. After dating for five years, the couple tied the knot in Udaipur on January 10, 2026, celebrating their union with both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies.