Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s first dance as newlyweds goes viral, Kriti Sanon dances to Badi Mushkil in unseen video

Last weekend, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben tied the knot in Udaipur. After dating for 5 long years, the couple got married in Hindu and Christian ceremonies in the attendance of their friends and family. Their wholesome wedding pictures made the internet go aww. Well, today we got our hands on Stebin and Nupur’s first dance as husband and wife after their white wedding. The bride and groom look madly in love as they groove to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die With a Smile onstage, Nupur in her off-shoulder wedding gown with a fitted bodice and Stebin in his white tux.

Fans already witnessed Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben vibing to Bollywood party songs at their Sangeet ceremony. But it sure is nice to see the newlyweds slow down and enjoy their first dance as husband and wife in this viral video. In another unseen clip from inside the wedding functions, Nupur was joined by her sister and Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon onstage. This video is from Nupur’s first wedding reception in Udaipur which took place after her Christian wedding to Stebin. In the clip, Nupur and Kriti shook a leg to Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala’s iconic track Badi Mushkil from the film Lajja (2001).

While Nupur looks radiant in her copper gold lehenga, Kriti is ravishing in a dark blue asymmetrical top and skirt by Tarun Tahiliani couture. After this fun performance by Kriti and Nupur, latter was joined by Stebin for a high-octance dance act on Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai from Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s film Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000).

Post the wedding, Kriti penned an emotional note for the newlyweds which read, “My little one is married! 🥹❤️ From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen 🥹 My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.. ❤️🧿.”

We wish Stebin and Nupur all the love!