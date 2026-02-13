Step inside Sameera Reddy’s multi-storey Goa home featuring her ‘third child’ Contessa, organic garden and sunset views
Sameera Reddy offers fans a glimpse into her stunning bungalow, blending modern aesthetics with lush greenery and personal touches from her family life.
Former actor Sameera Reddy may have stepped away from the glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her candid Instagram updates. From motherhood and fitness to food and everyday life, Sameera has built a reputation for sharing unfiltered glimpses of her personal journey.
In a February 11 YouTube video with Mashable India, she opened the doors to her Goa bungalow, a serene, multi-storey home surrounded by lush greenery. (Also read: Step inside Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma’s simple Agra home that gives a peek into World Cup winner’s personal space )
A home nestled in nature
During the tour, Sameera introduced viewers to her husband’s vintage Contessa, fondly calling it the “third child” of the family alongside their two kids. The camera then panned across the property’s abundant greenery. The bungalow is encircled by trees on all sides, including a tall curry leaf tree, mango and coconut trees, a sprawling cashew tree and a chikoo tree.
She also showed bunches of fresh bananas hanging from a tree and was even seen plucking a chikoo straight from the branch. Sameera shared that she sources many daily essentials, flowers, fruits and curry leaves directly from her thriving garden, embracing a sustainable lifestyle.
Minimalist, beach-inspired interiors
Inside, the home reflects understated elegance. The drawing room opens through large glass doors onto an outdoor deck fitted with comfortable seating. The space is styled with wooden furniture in calming shades of blue and white, echoing the hues of Goa’s beaches and sky, and is accented with a simple yet classy chandelier.
She then took viewers into her children’s playroom, where her daughter Nyra Varde keeps her dolls, and her son Hans Varde practices on the piano. The interiors follow a clean, minimalist theme, and each room opens onto a balcony overlooking the trees and garden, allowing ample natural light to flow in.
Sameera also shared a glimpse of the dining area, revealing a strict no-phones rule during meals to encourage family bonding. Adding a personal touch, she displayed fridge magnets collected from the family’s travels around the world.
Terrace with breathtaking sunsets
The tour concluded on the terrace, a cosy retreat with comfortable seating and sweeping sunset views. Overlooking scenic paddy fields, the setting sun creates a mesmerising backdrop. Sameera mentioned that she often works out on the terrace and enjoys spending quality time there with her family, making it one of her favourite spots in the house.
