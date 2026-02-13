Step inside Sameera Reddy’s multi-storey Goa home featuring her ‘third child’ Contessa, organic garden and sunset views

Former actor Sameera Reddy may have stepped away from the glamour of Bollywood, but she continues to stay closely connected with her fans through her candid Instagram updates. From motherhood and fitness to food and everyday life, Sameera has built a reputation for sharing unfiltered glimpses of her personal journey. Sameera Reddy's Goa bungalow exudes elegance with minimalist interiors and abundant greenery. (Pic credit: mashable India/YT)

In a February 11 YouTube video with Mashable India, she opened the doors to her Goa bungalow, a serene, multi-storey home surrounded by lush greenery. (Also read: Step inside Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma’s simple Agra home that gives a peek into World Cup winner’s personal space )

A home nestled in nature During the tour, Sameera introduced viewers to her husband’s vintage Contessa, fondly calling it the “third child” of the family alongside their two kids. The camera then panned across the property’s abundant greenery. The bungalow is encircled by trees on all sides, including a tall curry leaf tree, mango and coconut trees, a sprawling cashew tree and a chikoo tree.

She also showed bunches of fresh bananas hanging from a tree and was even seen plucking a chikoo straight from the branch. Sameera shared that she sources many daily essentials, flowers, fruits and curry leaves directly from her thriving garden, embracing a sustainable lifestyle.