Step inside Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma’s simple Agra home that gives a peek into World Cup winner’s personal space

Deepti Sharma is an Indian international cricketer and a skilled all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off-break. Hailing from Agra, Deepti’s home reflects her personality, simple, warm, and well-organised. In a January 30 YouTube video, Curly Tales shared a house tour of the cricketer, offering a glimpse into her personal space and everyday life beyond the pitch. (Also read: Step inside spacious 4BHK Bengaluru twin home 'built by two IT-engineer brothers who wanted to live side by side’. Watch ) Check out Deepti Sharma's inspiring home filled with cricket memories and awards. (Pic credit: Curly Tales)

Inside Deepti Sharma's warm and welcoming home Her two-story house is both welcoming and spacious. The entrance opens to a large, elegant door, proudly adorned with a bold nameplate that reads, “World Cup Winner, Arjuna Awardee Deepti Sharma,” a striking reminder of her cricketing journey and accomplishments.

Inside, the house opens into a bright and airy drawing room. The pastel-colored walls are beautifully laminated, complemented by printed curtains and an olive-green sofa set dressed with crisp white covers, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere.

Above the sofa, photographs of Deepti with her family, friends, and teammates decorate the wall, interspersed with a collection of her trophies, celebrating her sporting milestones and memorable moments on and off the field.