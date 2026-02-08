Step inside Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma’s simple Agra home that gives a peek into World Cup winner’s personal space
Deepti Sharma is an Indian international cricketer and a skilled all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls right-arm off-break. Hailing from Agra, Deepti’s home reflects her personality, simple, warm, and well-organised. In a January 30 YouTube video, Curly Tales shared a house tour of the cricketer, offering a glimpse into her personal space and everyday life beyond the pitch. (Also read: Step inside spacious 4BHK Bengaluru twin home 'built by two IT-engineer brothers who wanted to live side by side’. Watch )
Inside Deepti Sharma's warm and welcoming home
Her two-story house is both welcoming and spacious. The entrance opens to a large, elegant door, proudly adorned with a bold nameplate that reads, “World Cup Winner, Arjuna Awardee Deepti Sharma,” a striking reminder of her cricketing journey and accomplishments.
Inside, the house opens into a bright and airy drawing room. The pastel-colored walls are beautifully laminated, complemented by printed curtains and an olive-green sofa set dressed with crisp white covers, creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere.
Above the sofa, photographs of Deepti with her family, friends, and teammates decorate the wall, interspersed with a collection of her trophies, celebrating her sporting milestones and memorable moments on and off the field.
Sunny spaces and nostalgic corners
On the adjacent side, more awards and trophies are neatly displayed, showcasing her hard work and achievements over the years. Another wall features a striking, large photograph of Deepti with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The second floor is equally impressive, featuring a spacious balcony bathed in sunlight, perfect for relaxation. The lobby is decorated with floral wallpaper, adding a soft, aesthetic charm. Moving upstairs, a huge terrace opens up, offering a nostalgic view of the road where Deepti used to play cricket as a child, a beautiful blend of her past and present, making the house both personal and inspiring.
About Deepti Sharma
Deepti Bhagwan Sharma (born 24 August 1997) is an Indian international cricketer known for her all-round abilities, batting left-handed and bowling right-arm off break. She represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and is a key player for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League. Sharma has been part of India’s winning squads in major tournaments, including the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, the 2022 Women’s Asia Cup, and the gold medal-winning team at the 2022 Asian Games.
