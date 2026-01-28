Step inside the ‘world’s only IKEA hotel’ in Sweden that looks straight out of a fancy catalogue. Watch

“I travelled to Älmhult, Sweden, from Copenhagen , Denmark, by train, which was around 2 hours. The IKEA Hotel is conveniently located by the train stop,” shares Deanna Woo. Besides the hotel, we enjoyed the IKEA Museum (amazing history), IKEA Museum Gift Shop (where I stocked up on souvenirs), IKEA Food Lab (we got a sneak peek of upcoming items), and IKEA’s Grillen Restaurant (the food is SO tasty). It’s SO fun!” Deanna wrote in the caption.

Ever wondered what it would be like to actually sleep inside an IKEA showroom? Well, wonder no more! The world’s only IKEA hotel brings the brand’s signature Scandinavian style to life, from sleek flat-pack-inspired décor to cosy, functional spaces. Content creator Deanna Woo gave her followers an exclusive inside tour in a December 11 Instagram post, showcasing what it's like living inside an IKEA catalogue for real. (Also read: Step inside 50-year-old single storey house transformed into modern tropical villa; see stunning before and after video )

From the moment you walk in, the IKEA Hotel strikes a balance between dark and playful Scandinavian design. The lounge area sets the tone with dark-toned carpets, chocolate-brown sofa sets piled with cushions, and a dropped chandelier that adds just the right amount of drama.

What’s it like inside the hotel The dining area flips the script with a bright, airy contrast. Natural wood tones dominate, with long communal tables, glass-fronted cabinets, and high-contrast accents keeping the space open and inviting. Fun lighting installations, like clusters of REGOLIT paper pendants at varying heights, create a whimsical “wow factor,” while plush animals scattered around break the corporate edge and add playful charm.

Guest rooms continue the hotel’s design philosophy: clean, monochrome foundations with grey carpeting and white walls form the base, while bold accents inject personality. A single panel of graphic black-and-white curtains paired with a vibrant pillow creates a modern edge without overwhelming the space. Functional, minimalist pieces, like a slim metal side table and a spindle-back armchair, complete cosy reading nooks by the window, offering both style and practicality for an immersive Scandinavian stay.