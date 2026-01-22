Step inside 50-year-old single storey house transformed into modern tropical villa; see stunning before and after video
This neglected 50-year-old single storey house was transformed into a serene modern villa that proves how thoughtful design can completely change a space.
A rundown, 50-year-old single-storey corner house in Malaysia was transformed into a serene modern villa that celebrates tropical living, and the makeover is nothing short of inspiring. In his June 2024 YouTube video, Alex Lee from Design Seed takes viewers through the dramatic before-and-after journey of what was once a tired relic of the past. (Also read: Step inside 2 BHK DDA flat in Delhi with modular kitchen after stunning 'low budget' renovation )
What was the condition of house before transformation
“What initially looked dated and neglected has now been reimagined into a home that epitomises elegance, comfort and tropical living,” says Alex Lee, as he introduces the project.
The house, a corner terrace property, came with a generous stretch of land but had clearly seen better days. The garden had grown wild, the walls were worn out, the roof was ageing, and the structure showed visible signs of time. “Where many saw decay, the homeowner saw potential,” Lee notes.
That homeowner is Kenneth Tan, an entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry, who runs cafes, restaurants and bars. For him, the house was never meant to be extravagant, it was meant to be personal.
Why homeowner choose a compact, single-storey layout
Kenneth explains that he didn’t need a large home. “I realised I only needed about 1,000 to 2,000 square feet of interior space, similar to a mid-sized condo,” he says. What mattered more to him was the quality of space rather than the quantity. “What really improves indoor space is what’s adjacent to it, and in my case, that was the swimming pool.”
One of the most emotional elements of the home, Kenneth says, is the pool itself. “I don’t swim much, but I love waking up to the sight of water, the reflections on the ceiling, and the sound of it flowing. That experience is very emotional for me.”
The renovation journey involved stripping the house down completely. Old walls were knocked down, new foundations laid, and a fresh vision brought to life, one that merged the charm of the old structure with the conveniences of modern living. The layout was carefully planned, with bedrooms and bathrooms aligned on one side, while the other side opens up to the pool through an airy, open-plan living, dining and kitchen space.
“The living area, once gloomy and dated, is now bright, spacious and inviting,” Lee explains. “Modern finishes, elegant fixtures and a soothing colour palette give the home a contemporary feel.”
How house was redesigned to suit modern living
Kenneth also reworked the kitchen layout to better suit his lifestyle. “The kitchen is actually smaller than before,” he says. “I opted for a pantry to hide appliances, and a peninsula that doubles as a bar counter. Since I spend a lot of time making coffee in the mornings, that was an important element for me.”
Despite its compact size, the house is packed with modern conveniences, from motorised curtains to smart appliances. Conscious of energy consumption, Kenneth installed solar panels early on. “My solar panels power almost 90 per cent of my electricity usage most months,” he explains. “After five to six years, you basically recover your costs and enjoy near-free electricity.”
One of the biggest spatial changes was relocating the master bedroom to the rear of the house. “I wanted a condo-style layout,” Kenneth says. “The bedrooms are now further away from street noise and dust, and the master suite opens up to the pool, which makes a huge difference.”
From open interiors flooded with natural light to a calming poolside retreat, every detail of the house was meticulously planned. As Alex Lee sums it up, “This transformation shows that with creativity, vision and determination, even the most dated homes can become a dream sanctuary.”
