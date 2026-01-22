Step inside 50-year-old single storey house transformed into modern tropical villa; see stunning before and after video

A rundown, 50-year-old single-storey corner house in Malaysia was transformed into a serene modern villa that celebrates tropical living, and the makeover is nothing short of inspiring. In his June 2024 YouTube video, Alex Lee from Design Seed takes viewers through the dramatic before-and-after journey of what was once a tired relic of the past. (Also read: Step inside 2 BHK DDA flat in Delhi with modular kitchen after stunning 'low budget' renovation ) Renovation revives 50-year-old home into elegant, poolside sanctuary with modern touches. (Youtube/@DesignSeed)

What was the condition of house before transformation “What initially looked dated and neglected has now been reimagined into a home that epitomises elegance, comfort and tropical living,” says Alex Lee, as he introduces the project.

The house, a corner terrace property, came with a generous stretch of land but had clearly seen better days. The garden had grown wild, the walls were worn out, the roof was ageing, and the structure showed visible signs of time. “Where many saw decay, the homeowner saw potential,” Lee notes.

That homeowner is Kenneth Tan, an entrepreneur in the food and beverage industry, who runs cafes, restaurants and bars. For him, the house was never meant to be extravagant, it was meant to be personal.

Why homeowner choose a compact, single-storey layout Kenneth explains that he didn’t need a large home. “I realised I only needed about 1,000 to 2,000 square feet of interior space, similar to a mid-sized condo,” he says. What mattered more to him was the quality of space rather than the quantity. “What really improves indoor space is what’s adjacent to it, and in my case, that was the swimming pool.”

One of the most emotional elements of the home, Kenneth says, is the pool itself. “I don’t swim much, but I love waking up to the sight of water, the reflections on the ceiling, and the sound of it flowing. That experience is very emotional for me.”