Summer is the ideal time to breathe a new life into your living spaces with a burst of fresh, vibrant decor. Picture sun drenched days, blossoming flowers, and the cheerful hues that define the season and these images instantly bring warmth and energy to mind. Summer style upgrade: Tips to transform your interior space with trendy wall carpets for fresh look (Photo by Wayfair)

To capture the essence of summer and revitalise your home, consider adding trendy wall carpets. These beautiful pieces not only inject bursts of colour and texture but also become focal points, transforming ordinary rooms into captivating retreats.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anushka Ahuja, Co- Founder at Studio by Agni, shared, “Whether they boast intricate patterns or bold motifs, wall carpets inject a sense of vitality and charm into your space, mirroring the season's vibrancy. Make a bold statement with eye-catching patterns and designs, serving as focal points that command attention and spark conversation.”

She suggested, “Embrace the summer vibes by adorning your walls with these chic carpets, effortlessly enhancing your seasonal style and creating an enchanting atmosphere. Whether your taste leans towards bohemian flair or classic elegance, there's a wall carpet to complement every aesthetic, adding a personal touch to your space.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Smriti Choudhary, Brand Director at Cocoon Fine Rugs, said, “As summer draws near, it's time to give your home a breath of fresh air. One of the most effective ways to do that is by jazzing up your walls with trendy wall carpets. Picture this, vibrant colours, cool patterns, and a cosy feel that screams summer fun. Wall carpets offer an opportunity to showcase personal style and creativity. Whether you're into bold shades or prefer something more laid-back, there are always options to match every style.”

She recommended, “One way to glamourise the space is with an asymmetrical rug that looks like wall art and can also be used as a substitute for artwork. Moreover, colours like yellow and blue add the most charismatic pop to the wall. Invest in hand-knotted rugs for the wall as they last for generations just like your artwork. From vibrant hues to intricate patterns, wall carpets embody the essence of summer chic, resonating with both contemporary sensibilities and timeless elegance. Whether you envision a burst of colour to enliven a neutral palette or crave the soothing embrace of earthy tones, our range offers diverse options to suit your discerning taste.”