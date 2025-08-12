Past perfect, present chic: Indian furniture for modern living; Interior designers suggest how to blend both

Design is moving fast, but our love for heritage is growing stronger. From eco-friendly homes to natural materials, the focus is shifting to what feels real. Indian art, textiles and furniture-making traditions are finding their way back into living rooms and bedrooms. Plastic-looking furniture is fading out as people choose pieces that celebrate craftsmanship. These designs bring beauty, history and a sustainable edge to modern spaces. A hand-carved wooden mantle with a mirror above adds heritage charm while blending effortlessly into a sleek, modern living space.(Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani)

The roots of Indian furniture design run deep in history and craft

Indian furniture design is more than just good looks. It’s packed with stories, regional flair and generations of skill. Picture carved teak diwans, light cane chairs, brass-inlay tables and intricate screens. Each piece hints at where it came from, from Rajasthan’s ornate details to Kerala’s clean lines. Solid wood, cane and brass have lasted for centuries for their strength and timeless charm. Today, these classics are getting fresh twists that work beautifully in modern interiors.

Modern adaptations keep tradition alive in today’s homes

Traditional Indian designs are finding a fresh voice in modern interiors. Shapes are sleeker, colours softer and materials often mixed for balance.

Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors, spoke to HT Lifestyle.

Rashi Bothra shared, “Pair one or two intricate Indian pieces with clean, modern furniture to avoid visual clutter. Keep the colour palette neutral and let textures shine. Use traditional materials like wood or cane alongside modern elements like glass or metal. The result is a space that feels rich, balanced, and thoughtfully curated.”

Functionality is now at the forefront. Multi-purpose designs such as carved benches that double as seating and storage, or swings that add style while saving space, are becoming popular.

Ruchi Gehani adds, “Choose versatile designs like a carved bench, rocking chair, or swings that serve multiple functions. Prioritise solid construction, clean proportions, and finishes that suit everyday use.” Sustainability is also shaping furniture trends in 2025, with more focus on handcrafted, locally sourced pieces that keep craftsmanship relevant for the future.

How to bring Indian furniture into your space

Start small with one or two key pieces rather than filling the room.

Choose one standout piece like a console, swing, or cabinet to serve as the main feature in your space.

Think multi-purpose for smaller spaces, like a carved bench with storage.

Mix textures such as cane, solid wood and soft upholstery for depth.

Tie it together with colour using earthy tones or jewel shades.

Use accessories wisely with Indian textiles, art or smaller décor pieces.

Gehani explains, “Start with a functional piece that adds personality, such as a console, cabinet, or swing. Make sure it fits well in scale and complements existing décor. Choose something that feels timeless but not overpowering.”

Rashi adds, “These pieces bring style and utility together, helping homeowners maximise space while still embracing craftsmanship and character rooted in traditional Indian design.”

Our key takeaway, “Let pieces reflect your personal story and taste. A space feels cohesive when it flows well, not when everything looks the same.”

Indian designers are turning furniture into a blend of beauty, heritage and everyday practicality. These pieces carry centuries of craftsmanship yet work perfectly in modern homes. Even a single well-crafted item can add warmth, character and a story to your space. With growing love for sustainability and personal style, such designs are here to make homes feel truly one of a kind.

Indian furniture for modern living: FAQs How can I mix Indian furniture with modern décor? Pair one or two detailed Indian pieces with simple, modern furniture. Keep colours neutral, play with textures, and use balance to avoid visual clutter.

Which materials are best for Indian furniture? Teak, sheesham, and mango wood are durable choices. Cane, brass, and handwoven fabrics add warmth, texture, and authenticity while ageing beautifully in modern homes.

Is Indian furniture sustainable? Yes, when made from responsibly sourced wood and natural materials. Handmade pieces often support local artisans and reduce environmental impact compared to mass-produced options.

How do I choose quality handmade Indian furniture? Check for solid hardwood, sturdy joinery, smooth finishes, and balanced weight. Ask about material sourcing and artisan involvement to ensure authenticity and responsible production.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

