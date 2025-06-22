Interiors feeling stuffy and dim? Change the vibe by letting in the natural light with these 4 smart hacks

A poorly lit home can weigh down your mood, making you feel boxed in. Sunlight in your interiors isn’t just about finding the perfect spot for golden hour selfies; it can actually fundamentally transform how you feel, function, and connect with your space. From small tweaks to big changes, the right design choices can make a whole lot of difference. With monsoon rolling in and natural light becoming more elusive now, it's time to be smart about how you can maximise light in your space. Whether it’s as simple as rearranging furniture or as major as long-term structural updates, there are several ways to invite the sunlight in for all kinds of homeowners. Sunlight can substantially change the vibe of your space, making it feel more airy, spacious, and, well, just more full of life.

Tiny tweaks like furniture placements to big changes like skylights help in brightening the room.(Shutterstock)