Interiors feeling stuffy and dim? Change the vibe by letting in the natural light with these 4 smart hacks
If poorly lit interiors are bringing down your spirits, make these 4 changes that transform the way your space feels.
A poorly lit home can weigh down your mood, making you feel boxed in. Sunlight in your interiors isn’t just about finding the perfect spot for golden hour selfies; it can actually fundamentally transform how you feel, function, and connect with your space. From small tweaks to big changes, the right design choices can make a whole lot of difference. With monsoon rolling in and natural light becoming more elusive now, it's time to be smart about how you can maximise light in your space. Whether it’s as simple as rearranging furniture or as major as long-term structural updates, there are several ways to invite the sunlight in for all kinds of homeowners. Sunlight can substantially change the vibe of your space, making it feel more airy, spacious, and, well, just more full of life.
Janhavi B R, Head of Design, Assetz, shared with HT Lifestyle 4 smart strategies to maximise light in your interiors:
1. Thoughtful furniture placement
- Among the simplest yet most overlooked elements are the way furniture can enhance or obstruct sunlight entering a living space.
- This makes it vital to ensure that bulky furniture is not directly placed in front of windows, instead placing more compact pieces such as a low-raised desk should be placed near a windowsill for natural light to freely enter the room. This can make daily tasks like reading more invigorating for the inhabitants.
2. Creating the appearance of a wider room through lighter colours for the walls
- Using soft neutrals and light pastel shades to paint walls can create the appearance of bigger and wider rooms, given their ability to absorb sunlight.
- This can be further amplified through the incorporation of soft drapes in sheer or lightweight fabrics for windows in the place of heavy curtains. This also ensures the spread of daylight evenly across the room.
3. Enhancing sunlight access through the strategic placement of mirrors
- Generally, sunlight sources for a room are either the windows or the doors, but mirrors can also brighten up the space indirectly.
- For the sunlight to benefit the entire room, mirrors can be highly effective since they can reflect incoming light when placed adjacent to or facing a window. This can also add a sense of depth and openness to smaller spaces.
4. Architectural designs that make spaces brighter
- To maximise light and ventilation in more permanent setups, architectural design becomes a key enabler. Features like skylights, glazed facades, and expansive windows are powerful tools that allow light into the home.
- A strategically placed skylight, in addition to adding a contemporary design element, also ensures consistent, overhead natural lighting throughout the day.
- If skylights are harder to implement, dedicating one side of the room walls for larger windows or floor-to-ceiling frames can increase the entry of sunlight and cross-ventilation.
- Through double-height spaces, cut-outs, and courtyards, sunlight not only filters through multiple levels but also improves spatial fluidity. Minimalist forms and clean lines, on the other hand, help reduce visual clutter and emphasise space.
ALSO READ: Top 16 hottest home decor and interior design trends to give a larger space illusion to your home