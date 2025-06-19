Late-summer decor: 5 tips to make your interiors feel calm and breezy for a summer-to-monsoon home refresh
As summer slows down, embrace the seasonal transition with light colours, natural materials, and airy layouts.
As summer nears its end, becoming calmer and more tamed, let your home reflect that shift. Lighten up your space and savour late summer's gentle sunlight, cool breezes, and the occasional showers of the in-between season. While the weather remains undecided, you can enjoy the last bits of summer by letting in natural light (no longer the scorching 40°C glare) and revamping your spaces that feel airy and soothing.
Sukriti Sharrma, Partner at Plüsch, shared with HT Lifestyle five thoughtful ways to refresh your home for the late-summer season:
1. Lighten the palette, elevate the mood
- Soft, sun-reflective tones like whites, pale blues, and mint greens make interiors feel open and cool.
- Whether it's a cream countertop or linen slipcovers, choosing lighter finishes not only brightens a space but also contributes to a sense of calm.
- This subtle shift creates a visually soothing environment that instantly feels more breathable.
2. Make ventilation a priority
- Proper airflow is essential to maintaining comfort indoors. Well-ventilated interiors stay fresher longer and reduce dependence on artificial cooling. Good ventilation removes the discomfort of humidity and high temperature.
- Install high-performance range hoods in kitchens, use ceiling fans for a cooling breeze, and open windows during early mornings or evenings to create cross-ventilation.
3. Opt for breathable, natural materials
- From cotton to linen, summer is the time to let natural materials take centre stage.
- Indoors, these add texture and comfort. These materials endure humidity and heat while ageing gracefully.
- Use them for everything from modular sofas to woven accents. These materials not only perform well but also bring a sense of timeless ease.
4. Seamless indoor-outdoor living
- Decorate balconies, terraces, or make garden nooks or walls in your rooms.
- Modular outdoor furniture in lightweight aluminium or resin wicker, paired with UV-resistant fabrics, creates a casual, resort-like atmosphere that is perfect for cool evenings or shaded brunches.
5. Keep it minimal, functional, and green
- Summer homes thrive on decluttered, open spaces.
- Choose versatile pieces like storage ottomans or stackable seating, and accessorise with indoor herbs, hanging planters, or tactile ceramics.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
