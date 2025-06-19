Late-summer decor: 5 tips to make your interiors feel calm and breezy for a summer-to-monsoon home refresh

As summer nears its end, becoming calmer and more tamed, let your home reflect that shift. Lighten up your space and savour late summer's gentle sunlight, cool breezes, and the occasional showers of the in-between season. While the weather remains undecided, you can enjoy the last bits of summer by letting in natural light (no longer the scorching 40°C glare) and revamping your spaces that feel airy and soothing.

Slow down this late summer with refreshing decor.(Shutterstock)