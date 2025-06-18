Sunlight making you look older? Dermatologist warns not applying sunscreen daily is doing you more damage than you think

On the June 17 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Mumbai-based dermatologist and trichologist Dr Geetanjali Shetty emphasised the importance of sunscreen for all ages. According to her, sunscreen helps prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots caused by UV exposure and by incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine, you can enjoy healthier, protected skin for years to come. Also read | Beauty experts list what to look for and avoid in a sunscreen Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 that protects against UVA and UVB rays. (Unsplash)

Dr Shetty explained how sunscreen can protect from UVA (Ultraviolet A) rays, which penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature ageing and wrinkles. Sunscreen also helps protect against UVB (Ultraviolet B) rays that primarily cause sunburn and Dr Shetty added that even blue light (HEV or high energy visible light) from digital devices and screens can contribute to skin damage and premature ageing. Dr Shetty further shared that of the 10 patients she sees a day, 5-6 patients have little to no knowledge about sunscreen.

'Start putting sunscreen indoors'

Dr Shetty explained how many Indians don't apply sunscreen because they think they are immune if they 'spend most of their time in AC', and said, “Sadly, no one understands sunlight in India. Earlier, there was less pollution, and no ozone layer disruption. The sunrays are very harsh now.”

She added: “Without sunscreen, you have cumulative damage happening to your skin. The SPF in sunscreen protects you against UVB and UVA. Now, with the lifestyle we have, we should start putting sunscreen indoors to protect ourselves from the blue light of screens. The earlier you realise this, the younger your are going to stay.”

How to pick the right sunscreen for you

Wondering how to choose the ideal sunscreen for your skin type? In a March 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akber Aimer, director of aesthetic medicine and surgery at Maya Medi Spa shared some tips to help you find the perfect sun protection for your unique skin type.

For oily or acne-prone skin, he said, look for a lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic sunscreen, while for dry or sensitive skin, choose a moisturising sunscreen. For combination skin, use a sunscreen that is lightweight and non-greasy. He added that you should avoid sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as they can leave a white cast on the skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.