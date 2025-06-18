Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunlight making you look older? Dermatologist warns not applying sunscreen daily is doing you more damage than you think

BySanya Panwar
Jun 18, 2025 03:30 PM IST

Sunlight can accelerate signs of ageing, and sunscreen is a crucial part of an anti-ageing skincare routine. Here's why sun protection is must.

On the June 17 episode of Figuring Out With Raj Shamani, Mumbai-based dermatologist and trichologist Dr Geetanjali Shetty emphasised the importance of sunscreen for all ages. According to her, sunscreen helps prevent wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots caused by UV exposure and by incorporating sunscreen into your daily routine, you can enjoy healthier, protected skin for years to come. Also read | Beauty experts list what to look for and avoid in a sunscreen

Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 that protects against UVA and UVB rays. (Unsplash)
Choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 that protects against UVA and UVB rays. (Unsplash)

Dr Shetty explained how sunscreen can protect from UVA (Ultraviolet A) rays, which penetrate deep into the skin, causing premature ageing and wrinkles. Sunscreen also helps protect against UVB (Ultraviolet B) rays that primarily cause sunburn and Dr Shetty added that even blue light (HEV or high energy visible light) from digital devices and screens can contribute to skin damage and premature ageing. Dr Shetty further shared that of the 10 patients she sees a day, 5-6 patients have little to no knowledge about sunscreen.

'Start putting sunscreen indoors'

Dr Shetty explained how many Indians don't apply sunscreen because they think they are immune if they 'spend most of their time in AC', and said, “Sadly, no one understands sunlight in India. Earlier, there was less pollution, and no ozone layer disruption. The sunrays are very harsh now.”

She added: “Without sunscreen, you have cumulative damage happening to your skin. The SPF in sunscreen protects you against UVB and UVA. Now, with the lifestyle we have, we should start putting sunscreen indoors to protect ourselves from the blue light of screens. The earlier you realise this, the younger your are going to stay.”

How to pick the right sunscreen for you

Wondering how to choose the ideal sunscreen for your skin type? In a March 2023 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Akber Aimer, director of aesthetic medicine and surgery at Maya Medi Spa shared some tips to help you find the perfect sun protection for your unique skin type. 

For oily or acne-prone skin, he said, look for a lightweight, oil-free, and non-comedogenic sunscreen, while for dry or sensitive skin, choose a moisturising sunscreen. For combination skin, use a sunscreen that is lightweight and non-greasy. He added that you should avoid sunscreens that contain zinc oxide or titanium dioxide as they can leave a white cast on the skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Sunlight making you look older? Dermatologist warns not applying sunscreen daily is doing you more damage than you think
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On