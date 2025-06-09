Cardiologist warns ‘many sunscreens are loaded with cancer-causing chemicals’: Here’s how to choose safe options

When it comes to sun protection, grabbing just any sunscreen off the shelf might not cut it. While many promise broad-spectrum protection and SPF benefits, not all formulations are created equal and some may even contain ingredients that raise health concerns. Doctor warns that many sunscreens contain harmful endocrine disruptors and chemicals that can affect hormone balance. (Shutterstock)

Dr Alok Chopra, cardiologist and functional medicine expert, shared in his June 6 Instagram post what to look for and what to avoid to truly shield your skin from harm. (Also read: Cardiologist says ‘heart attacks in women are deadlier’; shares 8 facts every woman must know )

What harmful ingredients should you avoid in sunscreens

"Not all sunscreens are created equal. Some come with hidden chemicals your skin won't thank you for. Choose wisely, read the label, and protect your skin the right way," Dr. Alok Chopra wrote in the caption.

In the video, Dr. Chopra warns, "Your sunscreen could be silently harming your hormones. Most commercial sunscreens are loaded with endocrine disruptors and cancer-causing chemicals. When you apply them to your skin, they get absorbed into your bloodstream. So, before buying sunscreen, you must read the ingredients carefully."

Sharing a list of harmful ingredients, he adds, "If you see oxybenzone, methoxycinnamate, or avobenzone, do not buy it. These are endocrine disruptors, meaning they interfere with your body's hormone balance. Also, if the label says 'fragrance,' avoid it. That one word can hide a cocktail of chemicals like phthalates and parabens, both known to disrupt hormones and linked to long-term health risks."

Which sunscreens are safer and better for your skin

Dr. Chopra recommends opting for mineral-based sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide. "These sit on top of the skin rather than getting absorbed into your bloodstream. The newer formulations are lightweight, fast-absorbing, and offer a natural matte finish, without the white cast."

He further emphasises the importance of choosing the right face sunscreen, saying, "When it comes to facial sunscreens, it's even more important to choose wisely. Facial skin is thinner, more absorbent, and often exposed daily. That means any toxins in your sunscreen have a quicker path into your bloodstream. Many commercial face sunscreens are marketed as lightweight or non-greasy, but they still contain the same harmful chemicals. Instead, look for mineral sunscreens labelled 'non-comedogenic', which means they won't clog your pores. They should also be free from fragrance, parabens, and silicones."

"Remember this: What you put on your skin can harm your gut just as much as what you put into your mouth. Choose consciously, your hormone health depends on it," Dr Chopra concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.