Hygge vs Lagom: Scandinavian design secrets that make homes feel like a warm hug

The two popular design styles, minimalism and maximalism, sit at opposite ends of the spectrum. Sometimes, you may find yourself drawn to a middle ground; avoiding the bright, overstimulating boldness of maximalism while still craving the warmth and cosy, lived-in personality of the space. At the same time, you might long for the simplicity of clutter-free minimalism but wish to steer clear of its absolute, stark and strict emptiness. Scandinavian design strikes this perfect balance, offering a simple balance, that is connected to nature. Scandinavian design is centred on the concepts of hygge and lagom. (Shutterstock)

Scandinavian design in the interior is all about functionality like minimalism, but at the same time has this warmth like maximalism. It has a connection to nature making it feel warm. Scandinavian design features a soft, nature-inspired colour palette with whites, muted neutrals like greys and beige, light wood tones, and subtle pastels, creating warmth and cosiness.

In an interview with HT, experts from ACKM Studio- Aneri Mehta, Co-Founder and Principal Architect, and Khushali Chawda, Co-Founder and Principal Interior Designer, elaborated on Scandinavian design. They explained how it is deeply rooted in the philosophies of hygge and lagom.

ALSO READ: Concrete in interior design: Tips on how to master contemporary styles like minimalist and industrial aesthetics

Understanding hygge and lagom

The ACKM studio experts explained the concepts of hygge and lagom:

Hygge (pronounced "hoo-gah") is a Danish concept that embodies cosiness, warmth, and togetherness. It’s about creating an atmosphere that fosters well-being, whether through soft lighting, intimate gatherings, or tactile comforts.

(pronounced "hoo-gah") is a Danish concept that embodies cosiness, warmth, and togetherness. It’s about creating an atmosphere that fosters well-being, whether through soft lighting, intimate gatherings, or tactile comforts. Lagom (pronounced "lah-gom"), a Swedish philosophy, translates to ‘just the right amount.’ It promotes balance, simplicity, and mindful living, choosing not excess, nor scarcity, but the perfect equilibrium for your needs.

Design tips

Now that you’re familiar with the core philosophies of Scandinavian design, let’s explore how you can bring its cosy yet functional elements into your home. Functionality doesn't always mean impersonal and cold, prioritising a clutter-free approach over everything. Your space can be designed to be warm, inviting, and practical at the same time.

Aneri Mehta and Khushali Chawda from ACKM Studio shared these suggestions on how you can embrace the Scandinavian design style in your home. They shared a detailed breakdown of all the essentials- from lighting to furniture. Treat it like a guide for all the Scandinavian design needs.

Harness the power of light

Instead of relying solely on lamps and candles, consider how light interacts with your home throughout the day. Use sheer curtains to let natural light in, opt for warm-toned bulbs in the evening, and experiment with reflective surfaces like mirrors to distribute light effectively. Think of lighting as an emotional tool—gentle in the mornings to ease into the day, soft and dim at night to unwind.

Layer textures for sensory comfort

Beyond plush throws and wool rugs, think of texture as a way to engage the senses. A home that balances smooth ceramics with rough-hewn wood, linen drapes with soft cotton cushions, or stone countertops with woven baskets creates an inviting contrast. These tactile elements not only enhance cosiness but also reflect a natural, grounded aesthetic.

Invest in adaptable furniture

Lagom isn’t just about minimalism, it’s about having furniture that evolves with your lifestyle. Consider modular sofas that can be rearranged, extendable dining tables, and storage solutions that adapt over time. This ensures your home remains functional and balanced without unnecessary clutter.

Embrace imperfection with Wabi-Sabi elements

True cosiness comes from authenticity, not perfection. Introduce handcrafted ceramics with organic shapes, vintage wooden pieces with visible grain patterns, or slightly wrinkled linen bedding. These elements add character and a lived-in charm that make a house feel like a home.

Design spaces for rituals, not just aesthetics

A hygge-inspired home prioritises experiences over appearances. Designate a reading nook with a cosy chair and warm lighting, create a tea corner with handcrafted mugs, or arrange your living room to encourage conversation rather than screen time. The goal is to make your home a place of comfort and meaningful interactions.

Incorporate nature beyond just plants

While greenery is a key element of Scandinavian decor, a biophilic approach goes deeper. Use natural materials like jute, stone, or untreated wood. Opt for walls finished in limewash that shift with natural light. If possible, enhance airflow and natural cooling with smart window placements to strengthen the connection between home and nature.

Lastly, Aneri Mehta and Khushali Chawda concluded by highlighting that the rise of hygge and lagom in home decor is more than just a fleeting trend, it reflects a cultural shift toward mindful and intentional living. They emphasised that embracing hygge means crafting an atmosphere that fosters comfort and joy, while lagom ensures that every design choice is made with purpose and balance.

ALSO READ: Maximalism is making a comeback: Tips on how to make a modern maximalist home