Modern minimalism 101: Complete guide to designing a minimalist home; from furniture to flooring

Minimalism is all about decluttering the space and bringing forth a clean, functional space. The main idea behind minimalist space is that the environment will evoke a sense of calm and clear mindfulness. This includes removing a lot of unnecessary decor elements or bright colours. In minimalist design, every design and decor element is thoughtfully curated with utility in mind. Minimalism is rooted in simplicity. Minimalistic is all about simple and clean design and decor choices. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Tushar Joshi founder of Utkarsh Vastukaran shared some tips on how to ace modern minimalist design.

Stick to a neutral colour palette

A well-balanced neutral palette is essential in minimalist design. It creates a serene ambience. Shades of white, grey, beige, and soft earth tones create a calm, airy atmosphere. To prevent the space from looking flat, introduce subtle contrast through black accents, deep wood tones, or muted metallic finishes. Avoid bright colours and busy patterns that disrupt the minimalist aesthetic. For instance, a living room with off-white walls, a light grey sofa, and black steel-framed coffee tables strikes the perfect balance of warmth and sophistication without feeling overwhelming.

Soft or natural lighting

Large windows, sheer curtains, and open layouts maximize natural light, creating a bright and airy atmosphere. Warm LED lighting works well to maintain cosiness, while statement lighting, such as pendant lights with sleek lines, simple sconces, or recessed lighting, adds to the clean aesthetic without cluttering the space.

Functional and streamlined furniture

One should always opt for pieces that are both functional and visually appealing, with clean lines, simple geometric shapes, and minimal detailing. Multi-purpose furniture, such as foldable tables and platform beds with built-in drawers, helps keep your space organized and clutter-free. Incorporating natural materials like wood, metal, and glass adds warmth and sophistication to your home.

Single statement pieces

Minimalism isn’t about removing all décor—it’s about choosing meaningful pieces that enhance your space. Instead of cluttering surfaces with small trinkets, opt for a single statement item, like a large artwork or a sculptural vase. Adding a touch of greenery with a potted plant or fresh flowers brings warmth without overwhelming the room.

Sleek, low-maintenance flooring

Nothing beats the clean, effortless look of hardwood, polished concrete, or large-format tiles. They keep the space feeling open and uncluttered. Skip intricate tile patterns or overly textured carpets—too much visual noise. If you love rugs, go for solid colours or subtle textures like wool or jute to keep things cohesive.

Clean and simple walls

To keep walls minimal yet impactful, they should serve as a neutral canvas. Soft grey or white hues work perfectly, creating a serene backdrop. Add a touch of personality with a single, bold piece of artwork or a curated gallery in calming, neutral tones, ensuring the space feels dynamic without the clutter.

Natural and neutral textiles

When selecting fabrics for upholstery, curtains, and bedding, opt for natural materials like cotton, linen, or wool in neutral shades. Avoid heavy patterns and instead, choose subtle weaves or textures for visual interest.

Minimalism is rooted in the ‘less is more’ concept, where the aesthetic choice is driven by utility. It channels a sense of calm and peace by eliminating unnecessary trinkets and clutter, letting the space to breathe.

Every element in a minimalist design serves a purpose, whether functional or decorative, ensuring that nothing feels out of place. The simplicity of the space helps reduce distractions, creating an environment conducive to focus and relaxation.

