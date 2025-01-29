Maximalism is making a comeback: Tips on how to make a modern maximalist home

When it comes to modern interiors, generally the scale is tilted toward the mantra of ‘less is more.’ The philosophy of minimalistic design is rooted in simplicity and subtle details. From using neutral, muted colours like white and black to incorporating clean geometric lines and embracing empty space for a clutter-free approach, minimalist designs dominated contemporary interiors. Maximalism is coming back in a modern avatar- by keeping balance and artistic expression at the forefront. (PC: Freepik)

But the modern maximalist design trend is making a comeback. The ecstatic exuberance is replacing the restrained elegance of minimalism. It's all about bold, artistic expressions- without holding back.

In an interview with HT, Gagandeep Kapila and Bhuvan Kapila, Founders & Principal Architects of Workshop for Metropolitan Architecture shared how maximalism is turning the tide in 2025.

They shared, “In 2025, maximalist modernism is making a bold resurgence, redefining spaces with vibrant hues, intricate patterns, and layered textures while maintaining the clean, functional essence of modern design. This trend celebrates individuality, creativity, and an unapologetic embrace of personality in design. After years of neutral tones and restrained interiors, homeowners are now seeking spaces that feel more personal, dynamic, and alive. Maximalist modernism provides the perfect canvas to showcase bold artistic statements while staying grounded in functionality and cohesion.”

Why maximalism's popularity dipped

Maximalism was initially sidelined by minimalism, primarily to prioritise practicality. In contemporary homes, maximalism may feel too cluttered, chaotic, or overstimulating with an abundance of patterns, textures, and decorative elements, making spaces appear overwhelming rather than harmonious.

But minimalism is sometimes only about functionality, and it lacks any personal expression. This is where maximalism swoops in and today's maximalism is all about a balanced expression, retaining the artistic personality without seeming too chaotic.

Gagandeep Kapila and Bhuvan Kapila shared some helpful suggestions also on how to add maximalism in modern homes.

Choose a focal point

Begin with one bold element—a brightly patterned area rug, a statement wall with geometric wallpaper, or a vibrant velvet sofa. Let this piece dictate the room's energy, with other design elements complementing its tones and patterns.

Layer patterns thoughtfully

Mix patterns with intent. For example, pair a large floral wallpaper with smaller, structured prints like stripes or herringbone in upholstery for a sofa. Ensure patterns share a common colour palette to create harmony.

Neutral backdrops work beautifully

While maximalism thrives on colour, balance it with modern layouts and neutral finishes. A white ceiling, wooden flooring, or muted cabinetry can ground the vibrancy and prevent overwhelming the space.

Play with contrasts

Combine the old and new. Vintage furniture with intricate carvings can shine against modern minimalist lighting or sleek metallic accents. This juxtaposition adds depth and intrigue.

Accessorize boldly yet strategically

Use bold vases, abstract art pieces, or patterned cushions to enhance the maximalist vibe. However, avoid overloading shelves and surfaces to retain a sense of order.

Embrace colour blocking

Pair contrasting colours—mustard yellow with teal or burgundy with blush pink—for a striking visual. Use this technique on walls, furniture, or even large artwork.

The key lies in balancing all the bold elements to bring together a sense of personality to the room.

