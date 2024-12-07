Lighting to upholstery: 3 interior decor tips to cosy up your home for Christmas magic this winter

With the approaching Christmas season, it’s time to transform and elevate your home with festive warmth. Celebrate the holiday with your friends and family by infusing decor that makes the Christmas magic come alive. The celebration is all about embracing the warmth and joy of togetherness and ensuring your space reflects winter cosiness. Bring home the winter warmth and cheer. (Pexels)

In an interview with HT, Sajal Lamba, Co-Founder and Director at Wriver India, suggested some Christmas decor tips to make your holiday home inviting.

1. Illuminate with soft lighting

Lighting transforms the energy of a space, making it the essential first step toward bringing home the desired festive look. Sajal explained the Christmas warm lighting and said, “Lighting sets the tone for long winter evenings, blending comfort and elegance with every carefully chosen fixture. Warm-toned pendant lights create a welcoming glow, while wall sconces strategically highlight key areas or decor, adding depth and dimension to your space. Introduce desk or table lamps with frosted shades to diffuse a soft, soothing light, ideal for creating intimate corners or reading nooks. This can be further accented with the use of floor lamps. This layered approach to lighting ensures a cosy, inviting atmosphere throughout the season."

2. Layer textures for warmth

Texture in decor incorporates visual and tactile depth, giving the space a more grounded and relaxed appearance. Winter decor thrives on layered textures to create a cosy and inviting ambience. Sajal added, “ Winter invites an indulgence in comfort, and thoughtfully chosen furniture can elevate your home into a serene retreat. Add extra seating with a chaise or daybed—ideal for moments of relaxation while also providing ample space for hosting guests during the season’s festivities. Create intimate nooks by pairing lounge chairs with side tables, perfect for unwinding with a book or a warm drink. These pieces, blending plush upholstery with sleek finishes, bring warmth and sophistication to your interiors, reflecting the quiet luxury of winter living.”

3. Create a festive focal point

A focal point anchors the design and creates a cohesive centre, making the space more balanced and creating a relaxed atmosphere. Sajal suggested, “A well-curated focal point can transform your space into a winter sanctuary. Consider a statement console or sideboard as the centrepiece, drawing attention with its sleek lines and sculptural presence. Enhance your mantle with a reflective mirror to amplify the warm glow of surrounding light, brightening up the space during the darker months. For a touch of festive cheer, incorporate accent furniture like a bar cabinet, perfect for showcasing seasonal spirits. These carefully selected pieces combine function and refinement, creating an effortlessly sophisticated holiday atmosphere.”

