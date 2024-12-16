Accent walls to textured finished: Make your home stylish with Pantone's Colour of the Year Mocha Mousse

Mocha Mousse is the hottest new colour. Recently, Pantone declared this decadent shade of brown the colour of the year. As celebrities drop their Mocha Mousse looks ahead of 2025, wardrobes get refreshed. Mocha Mousse’s earthy touch immediately jazzes up any look with its trendy touch. But what about your home’s look? Make your home stylish in 2025 by incorporating the colour that’s the talk of the town. Style your home with Mocha Mousse.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Interior Designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct, explained how one can include this colour at home. She said, “Mocha Mousse offers a rich, warm, and inviting tone that can transform interior spaces. This sophisticated shade, a fusion of earthy browns with subtle warmth, offers versatility and can complement various design styles.“

Accent walls for a cosy ambiance

Mocha mousse doesn't have to be in the spotlight, even if it's the colour of the year. In spaces, it can be used as a complementary colour, as an accent. Misbah Kapadia said, “Use Mocha Mousse as an accent wall in living rooms or bedrooms. Pair it with lighter neutrals like soft whites or creams to create a balanced, calming environment. Its rich undertones can enhance the cosy, intimate vibe, making the room feel welcoming and grounded.”

Textured finishes

The colour can be incorporated as a solid shade. By adding texture, it infuses a distinct personality. According to Misbah, Mocha Mousse lends itself beautifully to textured finishes, such as painted concrete, faux suede wallpapers, or velvet cushions. These textures elevate the tone, adding depth and tactile interest to the space, making it particularly effective in lounges or home libraries for a sense of luxury and warmth.

Furniture and Upholstery

Embrace the colour in the furniture as well. Misbah recommended, “Introduce Mocha Mousse through furniture pieces like sofas, armchairs, or ottomans. Pair with complementary materials such as gold, brass, or polished wood for a balanced, timeless look. Upholstering with this colour in velvet or linen gives the piece an inviting, rich look without overwhelming the space.”

Statement Lighting

Lighting fixtures set the mood of the space and Misbah recommended incorporating this colour through statement light fixtures. She suggested pendant lights or chandeliers in this shade that emit warm moody tones, which also pair well with metallics. These can become focal points in dining areas or entryways, enhancing the inviting atmosphere.

Art and Decorative Elements

Art and decorative add a finishing touch to the space, bringing character and a certain finesse. Mocha Mousse can be included in the decorative elements as well. Misbah said,” Integrate the colour subtly through art, textiles, and ceramics. Mocha Mousse works well with nature-inspired designs like abstract landscapes, animal prints, or terracotta pottery. It also pairs beautifully with other autumnal shades like burnt orange or deep greens for an earthy, harmonious palette.”

She concluded, “By thoughtfully introducing Mocha Mousse in these specific ways, you can create a space that feels both luxurious and grounded, inviting comfort and elegance in equal measure.”