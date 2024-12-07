Add a dash of ‘it’ factor to your style with mocha mousse

Pantone has spoken. The colour of the year is here! Say hello to Mocha Mousse. This warm, light brown hue exudes an irresistible blend of cosiness and sophistication. It’s the ultimate nod to quiet luxury and minimalism, defining the present fashion landscape. This neutral tone perfectly captures the essence of “quiet luxury” and the minimalist trends dominating fashion right now.

Celebrities are already embracing Mocha Mousse on red carpets. From tailored power suits to flowing evening gowns, this shade is rewriting the rules of elegance. At Fashion Week, designers like Fendi, Acne and Gucci placed Mocha Mousse front and centre in their spring/summer 2025 collections.

But how does this colour translate into everyday wear? Quite effortlessly. “This shade has been a hot favourite among celebs since the beginning of the year. The earthy tone goes well with our Indian skin tone and pairing it with gold jewellery pieces further elevates the style,” shares designer Anvita Sharma of Two Point Two.

“For an elevated look, pair Mocha Mousse with metallic accents like gold or bronze to enhance its luxurious undertones. Use it as a base and add pops of vibrant colours like teal, mustard or magenta for a bold contrast,” says designer Rashi Kapoor.

Looking to dress it up? Opt for fabrics such as silk or satin. Designer Shruti Sancheti suggests, “In fabrics like silk or satin, this colour is good by itself and can look extremely formal.” Designers Prerna and Ritika of Urmil add, “This shade is perfect for monochromatic ensembles and also as a neutral base to experiment with bold prints or textures, making it a must-have for every wardrobe this year.”