Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Add a dash of ‘it’ factor to your style with mocha mousse

ByNavya Sharma
Dec 07, 2024 05:04 PM IST

Mocha Mousse, the new Colour of the Year by Pantone, is a chic earthy tone perfect for various styles, making it a wardrobe essential for 2025.

Pantone has spoken. The colour of the year is here! Say hello to Mocha Mousse. This warm, light brown hue exudes an irresistible blend of cosiness and sophistication. It’s the ultimate nod to quiet luxury and minimalism, defining the present fashion landscape.

This neutral tone perfectly captures the essence of “quiet luxury” and the minimalist trends dominating fashion right now.
This neutral tone perfectly captures the essence of “quiet luxury” and the minimalist trends dominating fashion right now.

Celebrities are already embracing Mocha Mousse on red carpets. From tailored power suits to flowing evening gowns, this shade is rewriting the rules of elegance. At Fashion Week, designers like Fendi, Acne and Gucci placed Mocha Mousse front and centre in their spring/summer 2025 collections.

But how does this colour translate into everyday wear? Quite effortlessly. “This shade has been a hot favourite among celebs since the beginning of the year. The earthy tone goes well with our Indian skin tone and pairing it with gold jewellery pieces further elevates the style,” shares designer Anvita Sharma of Two Point Two.

“For an elevated look, pair Mocha Mousse with metallic accents like gold or bronze to enhance its luxurious undertones. Use it as a base and add pops of vibrant colours like teal, mustard or magenta for a bold contrast,” says designer Rashi Kapoor.

Looking to dress it up? Opt for fabrics such as silk or satin. Designer Shruti Sancheti suggests, “In fabrics like silk or satin, this colour is good by itself and can look extremely formal.” Designers Prerna and Ritika of Urmil add, “This shade is perfect for monochromatic ensembles and also as a neutral base to experiment with bold prints or textures, making it a must-have for every wardrobe this year.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On