Green nooks to plant wall murals: Master the trend of sustainable decor and indoor gardens

Indoor spaces liven up with the touch of greenery, a sight of refreshing respite amid all the dense urban space. The indoors becomes a soothing sanctuary with the inclusion of gardens. Not solely restricted to gardens, the indoor spaces shift towards sustainable decor that is environmentally conscious and adds organic energy to the space. Green indoor is all about embracing the environment.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, experts decoded the trend. Neha Garg, Founder & Principal Designer at Studio Jane Designs explained, “The movement toward sustainable décor and indoor gardens is more than a passing fad; it is a lifestyle transition corresponding to rising environmental consciousness and a desire for well-being. Homes today are adopting eco-friendly practices that lessen their environmental impact while creating healthier, calmer environments. Indoor plants contribute to the aesthetic appeal of the space and also improve air quality, reduce stress, and foster a connection to nature amid the urban fabric.”

While Rahul Mistri, Founder & Principal Designer at Open Atelier Mumbai weighed in on this trend with his insight, elaborating how this trend is blurring the line between indoors and outdoors by introducing freshness, while sustainable decor helps minimise waste and reduce carbon footprint. He described how this is beyond mere aesthetics and promotes a deeper connection to the environment.

Room wise green glow-up

Every room has a distinct personality. Decorate it further by including a green touch that feels rejuvenating. Neha Garg from Studio Jane Designs listed out the green touches for rooms-

Living room: Add tall plants like Fiddle-Leaf Figs or Rubber Plants and position them by the sofa. Alternatively, add hanging planters near sunny windows. The cascading vines add vitality to the room

Bedroom: A lavender or jasmine plant by your bed can improve sleep quality, while miniature succulents make bedside tables seem stylish and serene.

Kitchen: Grow herbs vertically on the walls or let microgreens spotlight the countertop. It's both functional and fancy.

Bathroom: Spruce up the bathroom with Pothos or Bamboo and let them transform the shower area, exuding spa-like vibes. Wall-mounted planters can also be added. Even if the bathroom is small, the plants manage to make the space look aesthetic.

Small space, big green energy

"Who says small apartments can't be green?" Neha Garg suggested displaying greenery vertically using tiered shelves or wall-mounted planters to save floor space. She also recommended investing in furniture that doubles as a planter, such as coffee tables with concealed green chambers, and combining plants to create a powerful green statement.

Rahul Mistri emphasized the use of vertical gardens, like climber plants and wall shrubs, to incorporate lushness and thoughtful design in compact spaces. He added that bright foliage and flowering varieties can introduce a burst of natural colour. Smart furniture, such as side tables with in-built planter spaces, and creative upcycling ideas like turning old jars into planters help with avoiding clutter. For a unique cascading effect, he suggested using staircase steps to hold tiered planters, creating a dynamic green display.

Nature’s nook in corners and green touch-ups

Nooks are unused, enclosed spaces in every room. They have great decor potential and can be repurposed and made greener. Rahul Mistri suggested some ideas on how to ace and give a glow-up to these nooks. Other than revamping nature nooks, he also recommended the inclusion of green touch-ups in rooms.

Glass encased plant boxes: Add these in-between spaces, like a partition between a bedroom and bathroom, to add a natural focal point.

Small potted plants: Plants at varying heights in living rooms or bedrooms, whether on shelves or hangers, add a pop of colour while restoring an ecological balance.

Living room green touch-up: Plants on coffee tables and small corners create a natural, organic feel that, in turn, evokes a sense of serenity.

Plant wall murals: Combine real plants with painted murals, blurring the lines between art and greenery in living rooms or transitional spaces, creating a relaxed atmosphere.

Sustainable and eco-friendly decor

Other than going green, this trend is also about making the indoors eco-friendly with sustainable decors

Rahul Mistri recommended sustainable decors that are also stylish:

Use natural fabrics like Recycled Wool and Silk or natural textures like linen to add a cosy, earthy tone.

Add Hillux boards. They are made from natural waste, they provide durability while reducing environmental impact.

Include lime plaster. This is sustainable and gives a natural charm to the walls.

Neha Garg connected sustainable decor to upcycling. She suggested:

Give your old decor a second life. Upcycle old jars or ladders into unique plant planters or display shelves.

Add jute or linen cushions for an earthy look.

VOC-free paints and reclaimed wood finishes provide the ideal ecological backdrop for your indoor jungle.

Think ‘inside the frame’

Decor isn’t solely about playing by the rules. It also needs to be experimental. Neha Garg suggested thinking ‘inside the frame’ by installing mini-greenhouses or shadow boxes to showcase plants as living art. These frames can hold succulents, air plants, or moss gardens, creating a stunning vertical focal point while saving space.

Neha Garg further reiterated the importance of sustainable decor. She said, “Sustainable décor is more than simply aesthetics; it is about creating a house that benefits you and the environment. From plants that bring life into every area to eco-friendly materials, 2025 is about living in tune with nature.”

