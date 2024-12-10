Earthy colours to organic materials: 5 fabric trends shaping interior design in 2025

With 2025 just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to revamp your living space and embrace the latest trends that will define the year ahead. Fabric infuses tactile and visual interest, making the home look lively and artistic. It’s like a breath of fresh air, paint to a blank canvas that adds personality to your space, whether it’s upholstery, curtains, rugs, throws and so on. In an interview with Ht, the experts, listed out the fabric trends this upcoming year, from colours to patterns. From the appreciation of organic, eco-friendly materials to balancing sophistication with luxurious textures, 2025 presents eclectic fabric trends. Get ready for the fabric trends of 2025; from upholstery fabric to patterns. (Shutterstock)

Sustainability and eco-friendly materials

There’s a shift in fabric preference, leaning towards sustainable and eco-friendly materials.

Shuchita Sancheti Garg, Founder of vVyom By Shuchita explained, “Sustainability is at the forefront of interior design in 2025, with eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, handwoven textiles, and naturally dyed fabrics leading the way. Performance fabrics that are both durable and sustainable are essential for modern living.” Saba Kapoor, Co-founder of Nivasa too listed out organic cotton, linen, and wool as these feature raw, unrefined textures that exude rustic elegance.

Those who feel torn about using leather in their upholstery can opt for vegan leather, offering a stylish and cruelty-free alternative. Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla, Director and Creative Head, of Essentia Environments suggested, “Vegan leather, particularly the Solution Dyed Acrylics (SDA) variety, is making waves as an eco-friendly, anti-fading, and highly durable material, suitable for all climates and design styles.” Other than vegan leather, they also highlighted the growing popularity of high-density textured fabrics due to their exceptional durability and tactile appeal. It’s ideal for furniture and soft furnishings as they promise a luxurious touch.

Earthy tones

As 2025’s fabric trend shifts towards organic materials, the colours too reflect the natural touch. Saba Kapoor from Nivasa elaborated, “Colours inspired by nature such as terracotta, olive green, sage, beige, light blue, will dominate interiors. These tones bring warmth and a calming vibe, and can be paired with natural materials like wood and stone for an organic aesthetic.”

Natasha Jain, Co-Founder of Natelier by Bent Chair focused on warmer tones surge in 2025 said, “Calm, understated hues and warm wooden tones provide a serene backdrop, making it ideal for layering textures without overwhelming the space.”

Expressive and bold patterns

Houndstooth, gingham and floral pattern to be in trend in 2025.

As much as 2025 has grounded energy with organic fabrics and earthy colours, 2025 also has plenty of room for boldness. 2025 will see the comeback of Houndstooth patterns as pointed out by Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla from Essentia Environments. Along with this they also mentioned the English country-inspired prints—featuring florals and gingham motifs, adding a cosy and timeless energy to spaces.

Saba Kapoor from Nivasa too reiterated evergreen favourites florals’ presence in 2025, evolving from abstract to retro and vintage styles. But the energy will not just be dainty and demure, but also bold and adventurous as Saba suggested bold abstract graphic designs, layering of patterns to show creativity and individuality. She also mentioned how other classic patterns like damasks, and tartans with modern updates will make a comeback.

Handcrafted textures

2025’s fabric style also has a grounded side with the trend of artisanal designs. Shuchita Sancheti Garg from vVyom By Shuchita explained, “Handcrafted textures like embroidered linens and hand-stitched quilts, crafted by skilled artisans, add depth and individuality to interiors while preserving traditional craftsmanship.”

Saba Kapoor from Nivasa also predicted a rising trend in artisanal textiles, noting a growing appreciation for handcrafted designs that add uniqueness and character to interiors.

Luxurious textures and materials

Not all is going rustic, as sophisticated textures and designs seem to hold their ground in 2025. Saba Kapoor from Nivasa suggested, “Fabrics like velvets, linen, bouclé, and silk add softness and sophistication. These work especially well with curved and modular furniture.”

Natasha Jain from Natelier by Bent Chair further explained how the velvet will be reinvented with matte finishes and light, muted tones to infuse a contemporary twist to this classic material. She also recommended the inclusion of some particular noble materials like steam beech wood, PVD Gold Stainless Steel Frames and Microfiber to add grandeur and sophistication to any space.

Another luxurious fabric material is the Jacquard fabric as mentioned by Hardesh Chawla and Monica Chawla from Essentia Environments. This fabric is ideal for statement upholstery and accent pieces, combining tradition with contemporary aesthetic.

