Winter is coming in style: Elegant and snug faux leather jackets for men and women

When the temperature drops, there’s no better way to warm up your winter wardrobe than with a faux leather jacket. Sleek, edgy, and effortlessly stylish, these jackets have a magical way of making you look put-together while keeping the cold at bay. Whether you’re strutting through the city or enjoying a cosy evening with friends, a faux leather jacket is the ultimate layering piece. Pop one over a chunky knit or your favourite hoodie, and you’re ready to take on the chill in style. Faux leather jackets for men and women(Pexels)

What makes faux leather jackets truly special is their ability to make a statement while keeping you toasty. They offer all the allure of classic leather without the weight or bulk, making them the ideal choice for anyone who wants to stay warm without sacrificing their look. From timeless biker styles to chic cropped designs, these jackets are versatile enough to suit any occasion.

To make things even easier, we’ve curated a selection of the very best faux leather jackets for both men and women. This handpicked collection is packed with stylish options that tick all the boxes: comfort, practicality, and undeniable flair. So, whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, you’re sure to find a piece that’s as fabulous as it is functional.

Best faux leather jackets for men

Ace that effortlessly rugged look with this sleek faux leather biker jacket by Roadster. Ideal for adding an edge to your winter outfits, it features a minimalist design with practical zippered pockets.

Want a sophisticated leather jacket? We’ve got just the thing for you! Mast & Harbour’s faux leather tailored jacket, is crafted for a polished appearance. Its structured fit and refined detailing make it suitable for both casual outings and formal occasions.

Stay warm and stylish with RARE RABBIT’s Queltex puffer jacket, featuring a mock collar for extra snugness. The quilted design blends functionality with modern aesthetics, making it a versatile winter essential. It is ideal for outdoor adventures or urban outings alike.

Look a cut above the rest with RARE RABBIT’s geometric tailored jacket, designed to merge bold patterns with sleek tailoring. This head-turning clothing piece adds a contemporary twist to your wardrobe, making it perfect for those who love experimenting with fashion.

Best faux leather jackets for women

This vibrant red longline jacket is the perfect blend of bold style and lightweight comfort. Designed with a sleek silhouette, it’s great for layering over dresses or casual outfits. Its statement red colour adds a pop of brightness to otherwise dreary winter days.

If you are someone who doesn’t want a loud red or a boring black leather jacket, then this piece is for you! Elegant and versatile, this maroon faux leather jacket offers a tailored fit with a rich, deep hue. Lightweight and chic, it’s a great choice for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Layer it over knits or turtlenecks to stay stylishly snug.

Tailored to perfection, this plus-size jacket from Sztori combines functionality with a sleek design. The structured fit and classic faux leather look make it a wardrobe essential. It is great for layering and will definitely keep you comfortable and fashionable in colder weather.

This stylish and uber chic longline jacket offers a modern, tailored fit for a glamorous winter look. The faux leather finish gives it a sophisticated edge, while its length ensures added warmth. You can create a polished and sophisticated look by accessorising it with boots and a scarf.

Faux leather jackets for men and women FAQs How do I care for my faux leather jacket? To keep your faux leather jacket in top condition, avoid exposing it to direct sunlight for prolonged periods as this can cause cracking or fading. Wipe it down with a soft cloth regularly to remove dirt and dust, and store it in a cool, dry place. For stubborn stains, use a mild soap solution or a dedicated faux leather cleaner. Avoid using harsh chemicals or water, as it can damage the material.

Can I wear a faux leather jacket in cold weather? Yes, faux leather jackets can be worn in cold weather, especially when layered over sweaters or turtlenecks for added warmth. Many faux leather jackets come with a lining to enhance insulation. However, they may not be as warm as heavier, insulated outerwear like parkas or down jackets. Consider pairing them with scarves and gloves for a cosy yet stylish winter look.

Are faux leather jackets durable? Faux leather jackets can be quite durable. The quality of the material plays a significant role in how well it holds up over time. High-quality faux leather can be very resistant to wear and tear, but lower-end versions might show signs of cracking or peeling more quickly. Proper care and maintenance can extend the lifespan of your faux leather jacket significantly.

How do I check if a faux leather jacket is available on Myntra? To check the availability of a faux leather jacket on Myntra, simply visit their website or mobile app and use the search bar to enter the product name or browse through the men's or women's jackets section. You can filter results by size, colour, brand, and price range. If the jacket you're looking for is out of stock, Myntra often provides an option to be notified when it's restocked or suggests similar products.

