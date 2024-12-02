10 Gorgeous shawls and wraps for women to pair with wedding outfits only on Myntra

Shawls never go out of fashion; instead, they connect tradition with modern elegance and become a versatile staple in every wardrobe. These timeless beauties are not just about warmth but are also a reflection of our cultural heritage and Indian craftsmanship. Perfect for a chilly winter night, they keep you warm while keeping you stylish. Although often associated with our mothers or grandmothers, shawls can elevate any outfit when styled correctly. They come in various patterns and fabrics, from intricate designs to luxurious embroidered details, in materials like wool, pashmina, velvet, and silk, catering to diverse tastes. Shawls add a chic touch to weddings, casual gatherings, or formal office wear. They are not merely for show but are a testament to centuries of artistic heritage passed down through generations. Gorgeous Shawls and Wraps for Women to Pair with Wedding Outfits

We bring you a carefully curated list of premium shawls from Myntra, perfect for winter weddings. Explore our top picks and find the one that best describes your style and personality. After all, having the right shawl is not just about keeping warm but also about showcasing your personality and fashion sense.

Also read: Myntra Black Friday Sale 2024: Shoes that you can not miss

Top picks for wedding shawls from Myntra

This beautiful floral woven shawl by Sangria is a combination of comfort and elegance. The intricately created floral designs are coupled with the soft fabric that comprises it. It is perfect for weddings and gatherings, providing your attire a chic addition while keeping you warm and cosy.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Light colour Anakarli or straight salwar suit Short dress as it will not go well with the look Beige saree Darker colour with heavy prints and embroidery as it creates a mismatch

This woollen shawl from SWI Stylish in maroon colour with beautiful embroidery is a shawl everyone should buy during the wedding season. The floral print gives it elegance and goes perfectly with any of your traditional outfits, making you stand out and look graceful.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with A plain coloured saree or lehenga for the work to stand out more Crop tops or casual tees as it will make it look out of place Men’s sherwani to achieve timeless winter fashion Heavy embroidery work outfits as the shawl might overpower and contrast the outfit

Timeless Kani Woven Shawl by Handicraft Palace in black & beige colour with fringes at the ends, is elegant to wear, super lightweight yet warm. It’s perfect for the winter season and for adding a royal look to your style.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Great for traditional Kurta sets Darker colour outfits as it will fit in it A maxi strapless dress Men pair it with their Indian traditional overcoat

Tweedle’s luxurious Pashmina woollen shawl is embroidered with majestic Aari threadwork and would be the perfect accessory for a formal outfit, whether its for a wedding or a cultural event.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Pastel-coloured saree to achieve an elegant traditional ensemble. Bold and layered accessories that outshine its embroidery. A tailored black dress for a chic twist. Overly casual outfits, such as jeans and hoodies.

This Pashmoda’s woven Jamawar shawl in cherry pink colour is the epitome of elegance and warmth. The shawl is soft, lightweight, and can be worn for both day as well as evening outings. You can also take it as a dupatta for your wedding outfits in a cross-fit manner.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Creamy colour churidar and saree Heavy and dark print materials Men’s traditional wear with an overcoat and mojri A bodycon or short dress

The White Faux Fur Cape from InWeave is an ultimate winter statement piece. Modern, bold, and sparkling, it is excellent for formal events or evening functions. This can be paired with a saree, around your neck and hanging it loose on your shoulder to give it a wrap look.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Modern maxi or short satin dresses Traditional Banarasi Lehenga Sarees in pink, peach, and black colour Light and creamy dresses as it will not highlight the wrap

This Teal green, golden and orange aari work by Weavers Villa brings together a beauty that no one can resist. Because of this vibrant colour, it is a perfect pick for wedding and festive wear.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Modern maxi or short satin dresses Traditional Banarasi Lehenga Sarees in pink, peach, and black colour Light and creamy dresses as it will not highlight the wrap

The reversible wool shawl from Muffly is a masterpiece offering two designs in a single piece and is priced reasonably. It is lightweight, warm, and super versatile. The material is perfect for travel or winter weddings.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Heavy Lehengas in burgundy and dark colours Heavy jewellery that doesn’t suit Can be paired with a turtle neck sweater and jeans for an indo-western look Bright colour tops and tunics which subtly fade with the neutral colour

This Embroidered Velvet Shawl in a deep burgundy colour from Moda Chales embodies luxury. Ideal for formal occasions and weddings, and it will help you make a statement.

Can be styled with Can’t be styled with Lehenga and saree with embroideries Heavy neck chokers if wrapped around Full-length gowns to give you a classy look Dresses in Shades of Purple

The House of Pataudi Floral white woven kurta is a versatile, timeless piece which can be paired with anything. Not only for weddings or functions, it can be worn formally and casually too. The floral designs on it add elegance and classiness.



Can be styled with Can’t be styled with A monochromatic outfit let the shawl shine Heavy party wear with Embroidery Dark colour kurti and palazzo sets Neon Coloured or light-coloured dresses

Also read: Best party-ready kurta sets to elevate your style for women

Conclusion

Shawls are not just mere accessories; they epitomise timelessness, elegance, and versatility. Whether wrapped over a sari or layered with a Western outfit, shawls are sure to elevate your style. With a rich variety of designs, materials, and patterns, finding the right shawl allows you to express your personality effortlessly.

We have curated a list of shawls that showcase the finest pieces for weddings, tailored to complement your outfit design. Pashmina shawls bordered with antique embroideries offer an ambiance unmatched by any other fabric. From intricately woven Kashmiri kani shawls to finely crafted velvet embroidered shawls, each piece adds a lustrous charm to your fashionable wardrobe.

These shawls are not only about warmth but also about culture and art fused with beautiful, quality craftsmanship. Pairing your shawl correctly with your outfit can make all the difference. When selecting a shawl, consider factors like your skin tone, the outfit you're wearing to the wedding, and whether it matches the colour of your dress. Investing in a high-quality shawl is a way to embrace both tradition and modernity. Shawls last for years and remain trendy across seasons, making them a sustainable addition to your wardrobe. As you browse through our top picks, we hope you find the perfect piece that suits your taste and makes every outfit unforgettable.

So, get your shawl for this wedding season before the Myntra winter sale ends.

Also read: Effortlessly stylish winter wear for women to add to your work wardrobe now

Frequently Asked Questions on wedding shawls for the winter season How to choose the perfect shawls for any Wedding Occasion? Choose shawls made from luxurious fabrics like pashmina, velvet or fine wool for a wedding occasion. Richly embroidered or ornate designs in burgundy, gold or teal colour can complement both bridal or festive attires while adding elegance to your look.

Can a shawl be worn for all seasons? Yes, they can also be used throughout the year. It is recommended to use woollen or pashmina shawls during winter, and lightweight such as silk or cotton shawls for spring and summer evening wear.

How to properly take care of a shawl to retain its quality? Follow the care instructions mentioned on the label, always. Delicate shawls, like pashmina or velvet, are dry-cleaned. Woollen ones should be hand-washed in mild detergent and air-dried to retain texture and longevity.

Can one wear a shawl with traditional as well as Western outfits? Absolutely, yes! Shawls are one piece of cloth that can be styled with anything; sarees, suits and lehengas as well as Western outfits like dresses. For a seamless blend of style, choose a shawl that matches the colour and fabric of your outfit.

What colour shawl should I wear during the wedding season? For weddings, consider rich colours such as maroon, gold, or teal for an elegant affair. Soft pastels with shades of blush or ivory are fabulous for a softer, more modern touch that will complement your outfit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.