Here's how you can elevate your office wardrobe this winter season with H&M and Mango

Best Women's Office Wear

Be it a workplace, a celebration or a casual outing, every modern woman chooses her attire in a way that blends her style, confidence and comfort. If you are a working woman, it is important to take a competent and confident approach in your office. As you step into the office, your outfit speaks of your professionalism more than any others. Hence, it is necessary to keep your formal look more presentable. Your choice of women’s office wear should perfectly give you a neat and polished look. Also, you should not compromise on the comfort and the style offered by the outfit you wear to the office.

In today’s office environment, you no longer need to stick to suits and blazers. There is a wide range of styles for women’s office wear that gives you comfortable wear all day. From formal trousers available in diverse fittings to clean-looking shirts and blouses, women’s office wear embraces versatility like never before. However, the choice of your office attire from premium brands would give you various collections of superior quality. Two brands that are consistently evolving in providing the best formal wear for women are H&M and Mango. Start exploring these two brands in Myntra to elevate your office wardrobe.

Also read: Refresh Your Wardrobe: Myntra Black Friday Sale on Women's Casual Wear

Trendy women’s office wear: Your very own H&M shopping space

The main focus of the brand H&M is to provide you with outfits that give a fashion-forward look at affordable purchases. Every formal piece of clothing in this brand exudes a confident formal finish that also goes in sync with the latest trend. From tailored blazers and solid formal shirts to cool office dresses and sleek trousers, there are numerous choices for women’s office wear. Every choice of formal outfit in this brand will help you style your personal way while still maintaining a professional look. Get ready to explore more women’s office wear from H&M now!

Would you prefer a classic women’s office wear that goes well with different styling options? Then, try this formal shirt in white that can be complemented with various bottoms like trousers, or skirts. With the blend of cotton, polyester and elastane fabrics, this shirt gives you a comfortable and stylish fit on your body. Its cotton nature remains smooth on your skin and also provides fine breathability, allowing you to wear it for long working days. At the same time, its polyester nature supports the stylish cut of the shirt for a flattering look. It's button-down collar and long sleeves with cuff buttons let you alter your formal look when needed. As it features a regular fit, it goes well with women of diverse body shapes.

Fabric Cotton, Polyester and Elastane Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Tapered trousers or slim-fit trousers in black, brown or navy blue Styling With Footwear Solid wedge pumps

Get this formal-looking shirt in stylish olive green that gives a smooth transition from your work time to your after-work events. This shirt gives a solid tone with no pattern or designs and elevates your formal look, making it the best women’s office wear. The polyester make of this shirt gives you a fine stretchability that allows you to work without any restrictions in movements. Its long sleeves and button-down collar enhance your formal look. Whether you prefer a tucked-in formal attire or wish to leave it loose, its rounded hem supports your look in both ways. The button closure of this shirt not only gives a clean finish but also enables easy wear when you are in a hurry to your office.

Fabric Polyester Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Tapered trousers or slim-fit trousers in black, white or beige Styling With Footwear Solid block pumps

Are you searching for an ideal addition to your shirt and trousers to make it look even more formal for a board meeting? Try this white blazer that perfectly complements women’s office wear. With the combination of cotton and linen material, this blazer is lightly textured to touch and wear. Hence, you will not feel the heaviness of this blazer. The notch lapel of this blazer makes it suitable to pair with spread-collar shirts or round-neck shirt-style tops. Get a more refined look with its long sleeves, which also features a slit at its cuffs. With these slits, your hands are not constrained to movements. The regular fit design and padded shoulders let you wear it comfortably without being too tight.

Fabric Cotton and Linen Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Different types of formal shirts or semi-formal tops with matching trousers. Styling With Footwear White, solid pumps

The styling choices of women’s office wear are not restricted to a shirt with trousers and blazers. You can also have a trendy addition of this pencil-fit skirt to your formal top. The polyester fabric of this skirt elegantly blends its sophisticated look with a stylish touch. Its pencil-fit design goes well with the natural curves of your body and gives a sleek look. In addition, the midi length of this skirt with a front slit allows easy movement. The sturdy button closure allows the skirt to stand comfortably on your waist. With these features, you can pair them with the right formal shirt for your workplace or a trendy top for your night out.

Fabric Polyester Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Tucked-in formal shirts or cropped shirts with a blazer Styling With Footwear Pointed toe block pumps

These tapered trousers suit various formal tops and shirts, making them an ideal women’s office wear in every woman’s wardrobe. The polyester and viscose rayon material of these trousers supports the tapered fitting for a clean look. With its high waist design, these trousers exhibit a sleek profile when you tuck in a shirt with them. Also, the waist features dual functionality with an elasticated back and a regular button with zip closure at the front. In addition, the presence of the belt loops lets you comfort your fit with stylish belts. Its diagonal side pockets make a clean provision for easily carrying keys, smartphones, AirPods and many other belongings to your office.

Fabric Polyester and Viscose Rayon Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Tucked-in formal shirts. Layer with a blazer for a more formal look. Styling With Footwear Pointed toe work block pumps

Also read: 10 Best Pullovers for Women on Myntra to Keep You Stylish and Warm

Mango - A fine choice for women’s office wear

Every outfit from Mango is unique in its creative design and well-tailored cuts. The collection of women’s office wear in this brand effortlessly blends sophistication with a trendy style. The formal wear for women from Mango exhibits clean lines in subtle colours for a refined silhouette. Also, they offer a seamless transition between your morning working hours to evening coffee outings, making it a must-have staple in every woman’s office wear wardrobe. Here are some women’s office wear from Mango that would impress you.

Your formal outfit can also adorn a luxurious touch with this satin-finish shirt. Composed of densely woven polyester fabric, it gives a smooth texture. Embracing a satin touch to this fabric makes this shirt more classic and rich without compromising its formal look. This combination of fabrics makes this shirt feel soft on your skin, making it comfortable to wear all day. Its cutaway collar and long sleeves not only exert a completely formal look but also allow you to pair it with a blazer when required. With its curved hem, you can also style it by leaving it untucked, still exhibiting a formal touch. Thus, this shirt is one of the best choices for women’s office wear from Mango.

Fabric Polyester Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Slim-fit or regular-fit trousers in black, brown or grey Styling With Footwear Croc textured pumps

Style your formal outfit in a trendy way by accompanying these trousers to your shirts or tops. The attractive feature of these trousers is their skinny fit model that doesn’t leave any loose fabric, exhibiting a structured look. Although it offers a flattering fit, its polyester, viscose rayon and elastane material gives you fine stretchability to your movements. With the cropped length, you can stay trendy in your formal look while also accessing your footwear easily without rolling up the trousers’ hem. The mid-rise fit of these trousers complements the comfort to wear along with the available belt loops. Also, the striped pattern elevates its classiness, making it an essential women’s office wear.

Fabric Polyester, Viscose Rayon and Elastane Washing Method Machine wash Suitable Pairing Choices Tucked in a formal shirt. It is also good with blazers. Styling With Footwear Solid wedge pumps or kitten heel pumps

Ready to head to a client meeting with the perfect women’s office wear? Layer your formal shirt with this single-breasted blazer. The polyester and viscose rayon composition of its fabric supports the blazer’s lasting quality while also giving a luxurious finish. With a chest pocket and two jet pockets in front, it adds extra functionality to the blazer usage. In addition, its notched lapel collar makes it a versatile layering choice for different collar shirts and tops. The presence of a single-vented hem at its back ensures unrestricted movement. Style this blazer the way you wish with its single-breasted button.

Fabric Polyester Washing Method Dry clean Suitable Pairing Choices V-neck shirt-style top or a crepe top with slim-fit trousers Styling With Footwear Round toe work block pumps

Want to try something new for your formal look? Go for this tie-neck formal top that gives a unique style of women’s office wear. If you are a fashion-loving person, then this top is a must-have staple in your wardrobe. With a complete viscose composition, this top gives a lustrous texture and look when worn. Its long sleeves with cuff buttons allow you to alter the style by buttoning them for a formal morning and rolling up the sleeves for a fashionable evening transition. The presence of a necktie in the same fabric makes this top stand out from other formal tops. Uplift your formal trend with the neck-tie feature in this top.

Fabric Viscose Rayon Washing Method Hand wash Suitable Pairing Choices Tapered fit trousers in black, brown or navy blue. Styling With Footwear Solid wedge pumps

Your formal look can be made more fashionable with this knee-length pencil skirt. Made of polyester and elastane material, you not only get a stretchable fit but also experience a durable quality. The pencil-fit design of this skirt flatters elegantly and gives you a clean look. However, your movements are not restricted in this type of fit. With the presence of a back slit, you can have comfortable wear without constraining your movements. It features a concealed zip closure that allows for easy wearing. Also, it comes with a waist belt for additional support, which also exerts a stylish addition to this skirt.

Fabric Polyester and Elastane Suitable Pairing Choices Any formal shirt suits well with this skirt. Styling with a blazer uplifts your look. Styling With Footwear Solid pumps

Product ratings

Products Ratings H&M Women White Formal Shirt 4.3 H&M Women Shirts 4.4 H&M Notched Lapel Single Breasted Blazers 3.8 H&M Solid Pencil Fit Straight Skirt 3.8 H&M Women Tapered Trousers 4.1 MANGO Satin-Finish Shirt 4.1 MANGO Women Mid Rise Skinny Fit Trousers 4.1 MANGO Single-Breasted Formal Blazer 4.3 MANGO Tie-Neck Detailed Shirt Style Formal Top 4.6 MANGO Pencil Skirt with Belt 3.9

Also read: Top 10 best leather jackets for women: Elevate your style game

Conclusion

Finding the perfect women’s office wear can be a challenge, but the brands H&M and Mango make it effortlessly chic. From tailored blazers to sleek pencil skirts and versatile trousers, these brands offer timeless pieces that elevate your work wardrobe without compromising comfort or style. Whether you prefer minimalist elegance or a modern look, they’ve got options to elevate your formal look. So, get a more professional outfit for your everyday office with a variety of availabilities. What are you waiting for? Start your shopping from Myntra now!

Frequently Asked Questions: Best Women's Office Wear Are jeans recommended as women’s office wear? Not all offices allow jeans in their place. But some casual work environments allow well-fitted, dark-wash jeans. When pairing them with a structured blazer and polished shoes, you can make them more formal.

How can my office wear stay wrinkle-free all through the day? The right choice of fabric helps your formal wear to stay clean and wrinkle-free all day. Fabrics like polyester blends or wool go well with a long time of wear without any wrinkles.

How can I style my formal outfit? Tailored trousers or skirts can be paired with stylish blouses or structured tops. The addition of a blazer or cardigan adds a more formal touch.

Are denim jackets suitable for office wear? If your work environment accepts a casual touch in your outfit, then a denim jacket would suit your office wear. Pair a denim jacket with trendy trousers or a sleek dress for a more polished, professional look.

Which type of fit in trousers is suitable to look slim? The choices of high-waisted, straight-leg, or slightly tapered trousers give your legs an elongated look and create a fashionable silhouette.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.