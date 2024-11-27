Stay snug in style: Shop the best pullovers for women on Myntra to stay comfy and warm

Pullovers are more than just necessary in winter—they also make a fashion statement! Pullovers can enhance your outfit with both style and cosiness whether you are getting ready for a casual brunch, going to work, or relaxing at home. Pullovers range from simple designs to eye-catching patterns, offering various fits, textures, and colours to suit every style. Best Pullovers for Women

Myntra provides a diverse selection of sweaters to make sure there is a style for every person. Our handpicked selection showcases the top-rated pullovers, focusing on their design, quality, and versatility. These sweaters, which have a rating of 4 stars or higher, guarantee that you will not only appear stylish but also be comfortable. Let's explore the best choices and learn how you can easily enhance your winter fashion.

Material: Choose wool, cotton blends, or acrylic based on your warmth and comfort needs. Fit: Choose a pullover that fits your style, whether it's large for casual, cropped for sophisticated, or narrow for layering. Versatility: Choose neutral tones or classic designs to easily match your present clothing. Follow washing and maintenance instructions to extend the life of your pullover. Durability: Quality stitching and materials are crucial for long-lasting use.

Also read: Upgrade your wardrobe with the best loose-fit jeans for women under Rs.999

10 Best pullovers for women on Myntra

The black crop pullover from Forever 21 combines unparalleled comfort with contemporary style. It stands out thanks to the fuzzy detailing, which gives this adaptable piece a playful and textural touch. The cropped style of this pullover accentuates your waist and looks great with high-rise slacks, making it ideal for laid-back evenings or casual get-togethers.

This sweater is made from a high-quality blend of materials and feels just as opulent as it looks. A distinctive visual appeal is produced by the fuzzy detailing's delicate gloss. The pullover's ribbed hem and cuffs guarantee a snug and stylish fit, making it a must-have item for anybody wishing to combine comfort with elegance.

Material: Blended knit with fuzzy texture.

Blended knit with fuzzy texture. Fit: Cropped and relaxed fit.

Cropped and relaxed fit. Design: Unique textured details with a black base for versatility.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With High-waisted jeans, bold silver hoops Printed leggings Pleated skirts, sleek ankle boots Oversized jackets or clashing colours

This green wide-sleeved pullover from ONLY radiates subtle style. Its easy silhouette makes it ideal for casual outings or warm winter evenings. It differs from traditional sweaters with its broad sleeves, which add a fashionable touch.

It provides warmth without adding bulk because it is made of soft cloth. Depending on the situation, the pullover's striking green colour makes it a versatile piece that can be dressed up or down. For a harmonious, well-balanced style, pair it with neutral accessories.

Material: Lightweight and soft acrylic blend.

Lightweight and soft acrylic blend. Fit: Loose with wide sleeves.

Loose with wide sleeves. Details: Subtle textured pattern with ribbed hem and cuffs.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Skinny trousers, minimalist necklaces Wide or flared pants Fitted skirts, boots with heels Bright clashing patterns

Trendyol's black basic pullover is a classic and adaptable piece that goes well with any outfit. Its timeless black colour makes it blend well with almost anything, making it a favourite for semi-formal and casual settings.

Because of its smooth knit construction, the pullover offers warmth and comfort without compromising elegance. A snug fit is provided by the subtle ribbing at the hem and cuffs, which also improves the overall appearance. This pullover is a reliable option, whether it's worn as is for a laid-back attitude or layered over a sharp shirt for work.

Material: Soft knit fabric for warmth and flexibility.

Soft knit fabric for warmth and flexibility. Fit: Regular, with a slight stretch for added comfort.

Regular, with a slight stretch for added comfort. Style: Timeless solid black with a minimalist approach.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Wide-leg trousers, bold red lipstick Baggy, oversized silhouettes A-line skirts, statement belts Loud, busy patterns

The white crop pullover from Forever 21 is a stylish item that blends simplicity and style. You can mix and match it with ease because of its crisp white colour, which makes it a flexible addition to your winter outfit. Its cropped length creates a stylish, well-balanced look and is ideal for highlighting high-waisted bottoms. The design incorporates ribbed cuffs and hems, which improve durability and offer a snug fit. This sweater's smooth acrylic knit construction ensures warmth and comfort all day. It provides a sophisticated yet carefree look whether worn alone or layered over a turtleneck.

Material: Acrylic knit for a soft touch.

Acrylic knit for a soft touch. Fit: Cropped and slim-fitting for a sleek appearance.

Cropped and slim-fitting for a sleek appearance. Style: Minimalist design with ribbed details.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With High-waisted skirts, leather jackets Neon joggers Slim-fit jeans, delicate silver jewellery Oversized patterns

A timeless winter essential with a contemporary twist is the ONLY green cable knit pullover. It turns heads with its cropped fit and elaborate cable-knit design. This pullover is perfect for casual events like coffee dates and is perfect for layering. The ideal level of comfort is guaranteed by the soft wool-acrylic combination without sacrificing design. It is aesthetically pleasing because of the texture added by the subtle cable-knit design. For a dressier style, pair it with structured bottoms; for a more relaxed attitude, pair it with casual jeans.

Material: Wool-acrylic blend for warmth and breathability.

Wool-acrylic blend for warmth and breathability. Fit: Relaxed cropped silhouette.

Relaxed cropped silhouette. Details: Detailed cable-knit design with ribbed cuffs.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Skinny jeans, block-heeled boots Baggy trousers Pencil skirts, crossbody bags Clashing colours

Ketch's round neck pullover sweatshirt is a comfortable and adaptable piece that balances casual and business attire. Its simple simplicity allows it to be worn every day while still providing enough flair for casual events. The sweatshirt is long-lasting and comfortable on the skin because it is made of a sturdy cotton-polyester combination. Because of the ribbed detailing around the neck and cuffs, it fits snugly without limiting movement.

Material: Cotton-polyester for lightweight durability.

Cotton-polyester for lightweight durability. Fit: Relaxed fit, suitable for layering.

Relaxed fit, suitable for layering. Style: Minimalist design with ribbed detailing.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Distressed jeans, casual sneakers Overly formal trousers Capri pants, lightweight accessories Heavy woollen coats

Tokyo Talkies' colourful jacquard pullover has completely changed the definition of joyful winter fashion. It is a vibrant option for the season because of the elaborate green and blue design, which adds a splash of colour. The lightweight acrylic knit offers the ideal amount of warmth, and the regular fit guarantees comfort and style. This pullover is ideal for standing out during pleasant get-togethers or informal brunches.

Material: Acrylic knit for a breathable feel.

Acrylic knit for a breathable feel. Fit: Regular fit with a bold jacquard pattern.

Regular fit with a bold jacquard pattern. Design: Colourful and playful.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With White trousers, wedge heels Printed leggings Solid coloured midi skirts, long boots Oversized jackets

The sturdy pullover from Street 9 blends adaptability with simplicity. Its sophisticated style and neutral hue make it a wardrobe staple that works for a variety of settings. It easily adjusts to your needs whether you're wearing it to business or a laid-back meeting. The standard fit makes it perfect for layering, and the cotton blend material guarantees softness and breathability. To further improve the style, add a scarf or bold jewellery.

Material: Cotton blend for everyday comfort.

Cotton blend for everyday comfort. Fit: Regular fit.

Regular fit. Style: Understated elegance with a solid tone.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Slim-fit trousers, leather accessories Vibrant, clashing patterns Maxi skirts, pearl jewellery Chunky sneakers, oversized jackets

Trendyol's printed pullover is a must-have item if you're all about being vibrant and distinctive this winter. You may make a statement without speaking thanks to its striking appearance. While drawing attention, the acrylic fabric keeps you warm and comfy. This pullover will add flair to your look, whether you're going to a joyful party or a more laid-back hangout. To make the print pop, pair it with subtle pieces.

Material: Acrylic fabric for lasting comfort.

Acrylic fabric for lasting comfort. Fit: Relaxed and slightly oversized.

Relaxed and slightly oversized. Pattern: Bold and unique prints.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Neutral pants, structured handbags Bright, busy prints Pleated skirts, hoop earrings Baggy silhouettes

Max's round-neck pullover is an example of practicality and simplicity. It is a timeless option for a variety of settings because of its sturdy tone and snug fit. On cold days, the soft wool blend guarantees the best possible warmth. This pullover can be worn casually for daily wear or layered for a more polished appearance. There is a lot of style freedom because of its neutral tone.

Material: Wool blend for maximum warmth.

Wool blend for maximum warmth. Fit: Regular fit with ribbed details.

Regular fit with ribbed details. Style: Timeless and understated.

Pair With Avoid Pairing With Straight-cut jeans, ankle boots Neon or flashy accessories Long skirts, pearl jewellery Bulky outerwear, loud colours

Also read: Top 10 stylish crop tops for women from IZF, Freakins, Lulu & sky and more

Conclusion

Pullovers are an essential component of any winter wardrobe. Myntra's offerings range from cosy knits to fashionable cropped designs, catering to every preference and occasion. Whether you want a basic look or a big fashion statement, these top 10 pullovers provide the ideal balance of comfort and elegance.



Remember that a decent pullover is more than just about warming; it's also about expressing your individual style. Keeping the buying suggestions in mind will help you select an item that not only enriches your wardrobe but also stands the test of time. So, go ahead and browse these wonderful selections on Myntra to prepare for a fashionable winter ahead!

Also read: 10 Best Versace watches for women: Luxurious timepieces that define elegance

Frequently Asked Questions while purchasing Pullovers for Women Which fabric is the best for pullovers? Wool and acrylic blends provide warmth, whilst cotton blends provide breathability. Choose according to your climate and tastes.

How do I store my pullovers? Fold them properly to prevent stretching. Use mothballs to protect wool pullovers.

Can I wear pullovers on formal occasions? Yes, solid colours and slim-fit patterns can be worn with pants for a semi-formal appearance.

How can I keep my pullovers from pilling? Wash inside out on a mild cycle to reduce fabric wear.

How do you style an oversized pullover? For a balanced silhouette, pair it with skinny jeans, leggings, and boots.

How frequently should my pullovers be washed? To keep their texture and shape, wash them after three to five wears, unless they are obviously dirty.

Can you wear cropped pullovers in the winter? Yes, whether worn with high-waisted jeans for extra warmth or layered over turtlenecks.

Which colours are popular right now for pullovers? Pastel colours and neutral hues like beige, grey, and black are popular right now.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.