Top 10 stylish crop tops for women from IZF, FREAKINS, Lulu & Sky, and more – Shop now at great discounts

Over the past few seasons, crop tops have become a complete requirement in every woman's wardrobe. No wonder they became so popular. These items are comfortable enough to be worn on any occasion. From brunch to a casual sight-seeing to a full-on glamorous night out, crop tops are the best mix of cosiness and class. They are also very figure flattering, thanks to how they elongate the body, and can be styled with different outfits ranging from high rise pants to skirts and even shorts. Stylish Crop Tops for Women

Of course, among many other benefits associated with crop tops is that these can get on with any mood. There are very simple and more elaborate crop tops. The crop top is a must in your closet whether you are fitted or for an oversized style. So there are a lot of easy ways to wear a new look every time. On top of it, and owing to the flattering current promotions, and trendy crop tops from popular brands like IZF, Freakins, Lulu & Sky amongst many others, now is the time to purchase them in bulk and update your closet affordably.

Within this article, we have come up with a list of the 10 most stylish crop tops which will help you bang on style. These are the most functional, fashionable and versatile of any too many things we are about to mix. Please make your selections and quickly add some lovely items to your weekend closet!

The IZF printed cotton crop top is perfect for those looking for comfort and style to clash. The fun and funky patterns, with a loose fit intended to purposely announce your cool presence for the casual occasion, make the top ideal for anything from errand running to coffee with friends. Light and un-concealing, this top meets both utility and stylishness.

Fabric: This crop top is made from soft and breathable cotton, offering comfort that lasts all day.

Colour Options: White with print details

Attributes Details Fit Regular fit Style Tip Pair with high-waisted jeans and sneakers Ideal For Casual outings, weekend hangs

In this stylish square neck crop top, Freakins got the elegant balance of trend and simple just right. With its sleek look and feminine square neckline, the top is as timeless as it can get and works with almost anything. Whether you're headed out for a casual day out or want to dress it up for that dressy cocktail, an across-the-board versatile and comfortable top ensures you're always looking stylish without putting in much effort. It's just the right thing to layer on or accessorise it however you please.

Fabric: Stretchable, giving a form-fitting yet relaxed fit which makes it flexible for movement.

Colour Options: Black

Attributes Details Fit Regular fit Style Tip Pair with a denim skirt and sandals Ideal For Casual meetups, weekend brunch

Spice up your wardrobe with the IZF Geometric Printed Halter Neck Crop Top. The geometric print on the top is dynamic enough to speak boldly for itself, while the halter neck design offers an elegant touch to your entire outlook. The exact right balance exists in this top between edgy and chic. Therefore, it is a suitable choice for casual hangouts, music festivals, and nights out with your friends. It gives plenty of statements without any compromise to comfort.

Fabric: Made of lightweight fabric that is easy and comfortable for almost any occasion.

Colour Options: Multi-coloured print

Attributes Details Fit Fitted, halter neck Style Tip Pair with denim shorts and slip-on sandals Ideal For Summer parties, casual days out

The Lulu Sky Self and Design Cape Sleeves Crop Top is bound to turn heads with the grace of its cape-like sleeves, adding drama to every movement; this piece is unique because it combines modernity with a little flair. Go with this crop top for casual brunches or semi-formal outings that add a modern twist to the traditional silhouettes; it'll prove to be a talking point in no time. Its design keeps you looking chic while never compromising on comfort.

Fabric: Made using a soft, lightweight fabric, it is soft to the skin and helps style flatly.

Colour Options: Beige with self-design

Attributes Details Fit Relaxed fit Style Tip Pair with fitted jeans and ankle boots Ideal For Evening dinners, casual hangouts

The Lulu & Sky Boat Neck Sheer Crochet Crop Top is a beautifully crafted elegant piece that needs no introduction to anyone in love with details. It leaps out with the sheer crochet design and a boat neckline that is quite appealing in a subtle way making it suitable for day and evening wear alike. Whether it is wearing this gorgeous top at a garden party or pairing it with a long skirt while on a date, this top enhances the overall appearance of the wearer’s outfits without being too formal.

Fabric: The soft and delicate crochet fabric is fashionable, yet comfortable, hence, suitable for either a casual or semi-formal occasion.

Colour Options: White

The Stylecast X Kassually Halter Neck Cotton Crop Top is a worthy addition to anyone's collection who loves comfort with style. The halter neck design not only adds a sophisticated touch to the top but enhances your shoulder too. Its different back design is another reason making this top appropriate for summer day outs, casual hanging outs or even for beach vacations. This crop top will show that style and minimalism don’t have to be opposites.

Fabric: The cotton fabric is soft and free to wear on any given day.

Colour Options: Black

Attributes Details Fit Regular fit Style Tip Pair with high-waisted shorts and wedges Ideal For Casual outings, day trips

Ditch any cotton t-shirts and put on a real fashion statement! Stylecast X Kassually Denim Bustier Corset-Style Crop Top is the extreme end of structure and boldness - a perfect fit for every fashionista. Thanks to the corset type of top, one is able to have an attractive figure as the flared top creates a fitted bottom without falling off. Great for parties, casual evenings with friends, or even a stylish day in the city, this crop top guarantees you centre stage wherever you step out. Recommended to those who like to wear defining pieces.

Fabric: The denim fabric is structured yet comfortable, giving a bold and trendy look.

Colour Options: Light blue denim

Attributes Details Fit Fitted, corset-style Style Tip Pair with distressed jeans and platform sneakers Ideal For Party nights, casual chic

The Zomoda Women Solid Tie-Up Neck Top is sure to add a cute flair to your dress with its tie-up detail. Its basic yet classy design makes it a great choice for many dressing occasions like going out for a coffee date or preparing to go out for dinner with friends. Another advantage of this particular piece is the solid colour that serves as a schism between the top and bottoms and goes well with almost all types of bottoms, so it is good for a fast well put together look.

Fabric Lightweight and soft, the material will keep you stylish yet comfortable.

Colour Options: Black

Attributes Details Fit Regular fit Style Tip Pair with high-waisted shorts and flip-flops Ideal For Casual hangouts, relaxed weekends

To make a simple but classy fashion statement, the Oomph Factor Women V-Neck Top is the best option. The traditional V-neck design serves to elongate one’s neckline, making it more fitting and taste enhancing one's overall appearance. Its grace and beauty in simplicity make it a simple basic that one can wear under thick layers or by itself. Be it a casual day in the office or just a casual meet up with friends, this top makes sure you look presentable without any excessive efforts.

Fabric: The fabric used is breathable that makes it light and comfortable for all day long wear.

Colour Options: White

Attributes Details Fit Regular fit Style Tip Pair with a skirt and ankle boots Ideal For Casual dining, day trips

When it comes to easy dressing, the Zyng Women Solid Shoulder Straps Top Is All You Need. A minimalist yet elegant design combined with well-padded shoulders, this top serves as a basic yet fashionable piece of clothing that goes well with many different styles. Ideal for brunches, vacations, or even just chilling in the house, this top is simple yet elegant while the fit is very flattering. The plain colour works well in such a case as it will give room for layering or wearing bright colours braver accessories.

Fabric: Constructed from soft lightweight fabric, it’s a best option for casual and comfort clothing.

Colour Options: White

Attributes Details Fit Regular fit Style Tip Pair with denim shorts for a summer look Ideal For Everyday wear, beach trips

Conclusion

Crop tops are a must-have in every woman’s closet. They offer the right amount of comfort and style, as well as allow for versatility. Be it a solid colour, a daring pattern or an odd experimental creation, a crop top exists for every occasion and every personal taste. Be you looking for the classic look of IZF or looking for the girlie feel of Lulu & Sky, all these 10 stylish picks will be a great choice.

So, which one is the first one that you will pick? Which crop tops, from the choices provided, do you look forward to wearing the most, and don’t forget to tell us your own styling suggestions?

Frequently Asked Questions About Crop Tops You Need to Know How do you style a crop top for a casual day out? If you want to keep it relaxed yet stylish then wear a crop top with high waisted jeans or denim shorts and wear sneakers or sandals to finish the look. Use a statement bag or sunglasses as an extra spice.

Are crop tops advisable for all the body types? Typically, Yes! Corsets are cut and fitted in such a way that they can suit any body type. In case of such people who enjoy some level of coverage, high-waisted pants or skirts can be paired with a longer crop top to achieve the intended look.

Can I wear crop tops to formal occasions? Yes, crop tops can be worn during such occasions but the level of exposure can be affected by the type of fabric used. While crop tops come with no sleeves, they may be paired with tailored trousers and a blazer in most offices.

Which material is more appropriate for a summer crop top? For summer make cotton or linen your go fabrics as they are light and allow free flow of air as well as being comfortable. Less sweat and more fashion will be assured with dresses all through these materials.

What can I do to change the style of a crop top for day and night wear? For day use wear, down-dress it with shorts and sneakers. Swag to a high-waisted skirt or pants and wear a statement necklace with heeled sandals or boots for the evening.

