Stay on-trend with the best baggy overshirts for women Under Rs.999 on Myntra

While fashion always changes, there are trends that will never fade into oblivion. The baggy overshirt stands out as one of such. Indeed, it epitomises style, versatility, and comfort. There are myriad reasons why overshirts in baggy fashion have become a staple for so many. First and foremost, these outfits are always comfortable with their relaxed fit, and with their versatility, you can style them in different forms. You can wear these T-shirts on days when you are meeting your friends or having casual days at the workplace, or you can just layer them with a dress to achieve a cool, trendy look. Good news? You don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to be fashionable. There are numerous fashionable items now available on Myntra under Rs.999. You can upgrade your wardrobe without going overboard. Here are the best baggy overshirts for women that you can get under ₹999. Best Baggy Overshirts for Women

Top 10 baggy overshirts for women under Rs.999

Let’s have a look at some best baggy overshirts for women you can find under Rs.999 on Myntra.

This elegant shirt is a cosy and stylish apparel. It is made from pure cotton. This shirt features a spread collar, and its cuffed, long sleeves provide a refined finish. If you prefer a trendy and minimalist style, this shirt is the best option for you. It is excellent for both semi-formal and casual occurrences. This best baggy overshirts’ versatile beige colour makes sure that it matches seamlessly with different costumes. This feature makes it a wardrobe essential. Embrace comfort and elegance with this essential piece!

Fabric 100% Cotton Pattern Solid Care Instruction Machine washable

This oversized casual shirt mixes ultimate comfort with bold style. It is designed from 100% cotton fabric. This red tartan checks shirt boasts an opaque finish for a wonderful appearance. It has a full button placket and spread collar that provides a classic touch. The long drop-shoulder sleeves of this shirt improve its oversized, relaxed fit. A single patch pocket brings practical style, plus its curved hem finishes the laid-back, casual look. This shirt is ideal for numerous events, plus it exudes effortless style. So, enhance your wardrobe with this chic and versatile piece that will surely become one of your favourite best baggy overshirts.

Fabric 100% Cotton Pattern Tartan Checks Care Instruction Machine washable

This oversized shirt brings a vibrant hint to your wardrobe. This blue printed shirt is made from cotton. It boasts an attractive abstract design that stands out with ease. It also features short regular sleeves, a full button placket, and a spread collar, which provides a stylish and relaxed look. The curved hem of this shirt provides a contemporary finish, which makes it ideal for casual office wear or laid-back outings. This shirt has no pockets, which gives it a sleek appearance and provides style and comfort. Bring a statement piece to your best baggy overshirts collection with this versatile and unique shirt.

Fabric 100% Cotton Pattern Abstract Care Instruction Machine washable

This casual shirt is the right fusion of comfort and style. It features a bold black and brown print, which adds a modern hint to your collection. It includes a full-button placket and a spread collar for a classic design. This oversized shirt also has extended, long puff sleeves to provide a feminine, modern flair. The curved hem improves the fashionable and relaxed appeal of this shirt. It is made from polyester, which gives a breathable, soft feel that is perfect for all-day wear. Improve your appearance with these best baggy overshirts that mix comfort and fashion seamlessly.

Fabric Polyester Pattern Abstract Care Instruction Machine washable

This DressBerry oversized shirt combines modern sophistication and elegance. It features white and navy-blue vertical stripes. This shirt elongates the profile for a slimming and flattering effect. The drop shoulder sleeves and spread collar create a trendy and relaxed vibe, which makes it perfect for semi-formal and casual events. The full button closure of this shirt provides ease of wear and maintains a contemporary, sleek look. This shirt is created from 100% viscose, which delivers breathability and comfort throughout the day. This outfit is essential for anyone who wants to bring superior style to their best baggy overshirts wardrobe.

One of the best baggy overshirts, this shirt is the right mix of casual comfort and polished charm. It is crafted in a soft, dusty rose-pink hue. This shirt features drop-shoulder cuff sleeves and a spread collar for an urbane and relaxed look. The button closure improves its streamlined profile, whereas the single patch pocket gives a useful touch. This beautiful shirt is made from a combination of elastane and polyester. It gives a slightly stretchy and rather relaxed fit, which makes it excellent for all-day wear. Whether you are preparing for a casual outing or a meeting, this shirt will make a lasting impression with its fashionable ribbed texture.

Fabric Polyester and Elastane Pattern Solid Care Instruction Machine washable

This striped shirt is a vibrant piece that oozes style and charm. The shirt features white and soft pink shades with crayon-like, dynamic stripes, which offer a unique and playful look. Drop shoulders with spread collars make this particular shirt comfortable for the body while amplifying its chic charm. Button closings add to this shirt's classic style while providing flexibility in everyday outfits; the cotton fabric used is soft, breathable, and wearable throughout the day. Elevate your best baggy overshirts collection with this bold shirt.

Fabric Cotton Pattern Vertical Stripes Care Instruction Machine washable

This striking oversized shirt mixes style and comfort with its vivacious blue floral print. This shirt features a button placket and a spread collar, which gives a contemporary and classic look. Its curved hem and regular, short sleeves enhance its chic and relaxed silhouette, which make it ideal for laid-back days or casual outings. Made from polyester, this shirt is breathable and lightweight, which gives overall comfort. The opaque fabric brings sophistication to the playful floral print, which makes it a notable piece in your collection. Overall, this is one of the best baggy overshirts, a dapper and versatile option for any event.

Fabric Polyester Pattern Floral Care Instruction Machine washable

This self-design baggy shirt provides a perfect fusion of comfort and style. This maroon shirt boasts a textured self-design that adds character and depth to its semi-sheer, sleek fabric. The button placket and spread collar give it a sophisticated look. The curved hem and short regular sleeves maintain a contemporary, relaxed shape. This shirt is made from polyester, which gives it a lightweight and breathable feel. This shirt is excellent for layered costumes or warm weather. Its versatile design allows it to dress up or down for different events easily.

Fabric Polyester Pattern Textured Care Instruction Machine washable

This is another one of the best baggy overshirts that mixes bold florals with effortless style. This navy blue shirt boasts a cheerful floral print that brings friskiness and elegance to your wardrobe. It has a button placket, and a spread collar which gives a classic look with trendy flair. The curved hem and extended, long cuffed sleeves improve its polished and relaxed design. It is made from polyester which ensures breathability and comfort throughout the day.

Fabric Polyester Pattern Floral Care Instruction Machine washable

Also read: Ace your winter fashion game with 10 best pullovers for women: Shop on Mnytra

Conclusion

Among the must-haves for any woman, the best baggy overshirts occupy a great place. As this high-quality garment is available under Rs.999, you can easily remain in the top trends without spending too much. Due to various styles, there is a baggy overshirt for every kind of fashion choice. These shirts are extremely fashionable and versatile, which lets you create an unlimited number of outfits according to different events. So, don't wait anymore. Wear the best baggy overshirts today and stay in style and comfort throughout the whole year.

Also read: 10 Best Maybelline lipsticks: Long-lasting and stylish shades for every occasion

Frequently Asked Questions: Stay On-Trend with the Best Baggy Overshirts Are baggy overshirts suitable for all body types? Yes. Baggy overshirts are versatile and can be styled for all body types. The relaxed fit provides flexibility and comfort, which make them ideal for any shape.

Can I wear a baggy overshirt to work? Absolutely! Pair a plain or longline button-down baggy overshirt with a skirt or tailored trousers for a smart casual look. That will look amazing in the office.

How can I make a baggy overshirt more fashionable? Pair some accessories like chunky jewellery, hats, or scarves. Also, you can pair them with dresses, skirts, or high-waisted jeans to improve your overall appearance.

How do I care for my baggy overshirt? Always read the care instructions on the label. Most baggy overshirts can be machine-washed, but be sure to avoid high heat when drying to preserve their fabric.

Are baggy overshirts suitable for all seasons? Yes! You can wear these overshirts throughout the year. In colder months, choose thicker fabrics like knit or denim. For warmer months, you can pick lighter fabrics like linen or cotton.

Also read: Stay Chic with the Best Casual Footwear for Women - Metro & Mochi’s stylish collection up to 50% off

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.