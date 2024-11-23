Best pullovers for women: Stock up your winter wardrobe with our top 10 cosy and chic picks on Myntra

It's time to bid farewell to your tank tops and short skirts and welcome stylish pullovers for women, that turn heads and earn you compliments wherever you go. And yes, we know that upgrading your wardrobe often conjures up images of a thinning wallet! But with Myntra’s steal-worthy deals on women’s pullovers, that won't be the case any more. Best pullovers for women (Pexels)

From cosy knits to elegant designs, Myntra's pullovers will keep you warm and fashionable throughout the season. Plus, with a wide variety of styles and colours, you'll find the perfect pullover to express your personal style. Layer up and stay trendy as you navigate the winter chills with confidence.

This pullover from Roadster offers an eye-catching magenta colour that instantly brightens up your look. The classic cable knit design is timeless, ensuring that it remains a fashionable piece in your wardrobe year after year. The vibrant hue can lift your spirits during the colder months, making it a go-to choice when you need a pop of colour.

Pair it with: Team it up with high-waisted jeans and ankle boots for a chic casual look. You can also layer it over a collared shirt for a smart, layered outfit.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Self design Print Cable knit

You can never go wrong with a gorgeous shade of blue! This vibrant pullover can be easily paired with various outfits. The simplicity of the design adds an elegant touch, ensuring you look effortlessly chic on any occasion. Whether you’re heading to the office or meeting friends for brunch, this pullover will keep you warm and fashionable.

Pair it with: Pair it with white pants and sneakers for a clean, classic look. Alternatively, wear it over a skirt with knee-high boots for a more feminine style.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Solid Print Solid

The relaxed fit paired with a trendy mock neck, offers both comfort and style. The self-designed pattern adds a unique touch, making it stand out from more basic pullovers. Perfect for casual outings or cosy days at home, this pullover ensures you stay warm while looking stylish. It can also be easily layered over other clothing to create a chic and snug winter look.

Pair it with: Match it with skinny jeans and combat boots for an edgy look or go for leggings and slip-ons.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Self design Print Mock neck

A black pullover is a staple for any wardrobe, and this one is no exception. Its solid colour and simple design make it incredibly versatile, suitable for both casual and dressy occasions. The timeless black colour ensures that it pairs well with various outfits, and it can be easily dressed up or down.

Pair it with: Style it with leather pants and heels for a night out. You can also wear it with denim jeans and loafers for a more casual, everyday outfit.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Solid Print Solid

The high neck design of this brown pullover instantly gives a vibe of elegance and sophistication. The colour of this pullover is that of a rich brown which is perfect for autumn and winter fashion, providing a stylish yet cosy look. The ribbed texture ensures comfort while also keeping you snug.

Pair it with: Wear it with tailored trousers and a statement belt for a polished look or with a midi skirt and ankle boots.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Solid Print Solid

This winter wardrobe staple is available in a soft pink shade and the cuff details adds a hint of subtle elegance. The pink shade can be paired with a variety of colours and ensures you look polished and put-together. The viscose rayon material makes it incredibly stretchy and comfy and also gives you a snug fit.

Pair it with: Match it with skinny jeans and ankle boots for a sleek look.

Fabric Viscose rayon Pattern Striped Print Self design

This trendy pullover combines a classic cable knit pattern with a modern collared design, making it a stylish and cosy option for winter. The spread collar adds a unique touch to the traditional knit, giving it a contemporary feel. This can be worn for both casual and semi-formal occasions, and can easily make heads turn!

Pair it with: Wear it with tailored trousers and ankle boots for a sophisticated look. You can also pair it with denim jeans and sneakers.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Cable knit Print Self design

The unique graded colour tone of this pullover makes it a unique find that can be paired with anything denim. The RAREISM women’s pullover offers a perfect blend of style and comfort, with its simple yet elegant design. The relaxed fit can be worn for a variety of occasions such as a laidback lunch or a casual day at home. You can also accessorise it to make it perfect for a relaxed night out.

Pair it with: Style it with high-waisted jeans and boots for a casual look or with a denim pencil skirt and heels.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Solid Print Self design

You can never go wrong with a yellow pullover in winters. The open knit pattern provides a unique texture and adds a touch of elegance to your outfit. The bright yellow colour is perfect for brightening up your winter days and can easily perk up any outfit of yours. The snug fit ensures a comfy experience and is sure to flatter any body type.

Pair it with: Pair it with black leggings and ankle boots for a chic, casual look. You can also wear it with a fitted skirt and heels for a semi-formal occasion.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Open knit Print Self design

This classy and chic all-black, V-neck, ribbed pullover is a timeless piece that combines elegance with comfort. The ribbed pattern adds texture and depth to the design, while the V-neckline provides a flattering silhouette. This pullover is perfect for layering and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Pair it with: Wear it with tailored pants and heels for a sophisticated look. For an everyday look, you can also wear it with jeans and sneakers.

Fabric Acrylic Pattern Ribbed Print Self design

Best pullovers for women on Myntra FAQs How should I care for these pullovers? Hand wash or machine wash on a gentle cycle with cold water. Lay flat to dry. Avoid bleach and harsh detergents.

Can these pullovers be worn for both casual and formal occasions? Yes, they can be styled for both casual and formal events with appropriate accessories and clothing.

Are these pullovers suitable for layering? Yes, they are perfect for layering over shirts or under jackets during colder months.

What makes these pullovers different from regular sweaters? These pullovers offer unique designs and high-quality materials that blend style and comfort, making them perfect for various occasions and layering options.

