Wedding season essentials for women: Get up to 70% off on glamourous wedding wear on Myntra

Wedding season is just the time when women get to shine in some of the most gorgeous outfits. Whether you are attending some grand reception, your cousin's wedding, or your friend's engagement, it all makes a difference with the right ethnic garment. There cannot be a better way of giving a head-start to the celebrations than with a stunning range of wedding wear. If you want the best attire for this wedding season, Myntra offers some fantastic deals with up to 70% off on wedding season essentials for women on top brands like HERE&NOW, Sangria, and Jompers. Let's explore these collections and discover how you can enhance your style for this season’s weddings. Explore wedding season essentials for women with up to 70% off on wedding wear from Jompers, Sangria, and HERE&NOW at Myntra. Shop now for stunning styles.

Are you looking to shop for wedding season essentials for your next occasion without burning a hole in your pocket? Now’s the time to do it! Myntra brings you the latest styles from top brands like Jompers, Sangria, and HERE&NOW. Shop and get amazing deals on all your favourites. So, what’s the wait? Let’s get started!

Top 10 wedding dresses for women to explore

Here are the top 10 wedding season essentials for women to rock the next event. Check them out and select the ones that match your preferences

This beautiful lehenga choli is one of the perfect wedding season essentials to wear during festive events and weddings. The choli features Silk fabric and intricate, heavy zari embroidery work. Available in unstitched material, you can tailor this choli according to your wish. The lehenga comes in a semi-stitched material and is also made of silk fabric along with heavy zari embroidery work. Also, the lehenga is ornamented by attractive stone work that creates an ember of sparkle and royalty. The pink dupatta is made of delicate net fabric. It features striking embroidered details to finish the ensemble.

Fabric Silk and net Pattern Lehenga and choli are Embroidered. Dupatta is Embellished Care Instructions Dry Cleaning

This kurta set is a unique choice for wedding season celebrations. The navy blue kurta features an ethnic motif woven design. It has a flared hem and a high slit style which gives it a graceful look. Its three-quarter regular sleeves and V-neck design enhance its conventional and contemporary appeal. Its zari details improve the elegance. The matching solid trousers provide a relaxed fit. The trousers have a slip-on closure and a partially elasticated waistband. The silk blend dupatta finishes the ensemble, making it another one of the perfect wedding season essentials for special events.

Fabric Chanderi Brocade and Silk Blend Pattern Woven Design and Ethnic Motifs Care Instructions Dry Cleaning

This kurta with trousers and dupatta from Jompers is a striking ensemble which is ideal as wedding season essentials. The magenta kurta boasts delicate floral embroidery and threadwork details, which bring elegance to the outfit. Its flared hem and A-line shape produce a flattering silhouette. The kurta boasts three-quarter sleeves and a mandarin collar, which improves its conventional appeal. Also, the kurta is made from a cotton blend machine woven fabric. The solid trousers have a partially elasticated waistband for ease of wear. A matching dupatta comes included to complete the ensemble.

Fabric Cotton and silk Pattern Embroidered Care Instructions Machine washable

This Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli is a perfect outfit for wedding season essentials. The set comprises a green woven choli made from luxurious silk fabric. It comes unstitched, which gives you the freedom to personalise it as per your requirements. The lehenga features a matching green woven design. It is made from silk fabric that gives it a sophisticated and graceful look. A pink woven dupatta complements the outfit. This silk dupatta adds a vibrant contrast to the outfit. The lehenga lining is made of satin, which provides elegance and comfort.

Fabric Silk fabric Pattern Woven Design Care Instructions Dry Clean

This sequined kurta set from Jompers is a beautiful ensemble for any wedding event. The green kurta has delicate sequined details and floral embroidery that gives it an elegant finish. Its flared hem, knee-length cut, and A-line shape create a flattering silhouette. The round neck design and sleeveless pattern provide a contemporary touch. The solid palazzos have a partially elasticated waistband that gives style and comfort. Also, a floral-printed organza dupatta completes the wedding season essentials. The kurta and palazzo are made from cotton blend material, which is easy to maintain and comfortable.

Fabric Cotton blend Pattern Embroidered Care Instructions Dry Clean

This gorgeous set of wedding season essentials features ethnic motifs embroidered and sequined detailing, which brings glamour to its design. The kurta has a straight hem, calf-length, and a straight shape, which provides a sleek silhouette. Also, it has a round neck design and three-quarter sleeves. The accompanying solid trousers have a slip-on closure and a partially elasticated waistband, which provides style and comfort. This set is made from art silk fabric, which makes it the perfect ensemble for formal events and wedding occasions.

Fabric Art Silk Pattern Ethnic Motifs Care Instructions Dry Clean

This Semi-Stitched Lehenga Choli is a wonderful attire for wedding seasons. The choli is tailored in gold and red woven fabric. It also features a hook and lace-up closure, short sleeves, and a round neck with a connected satin lining for comfort. The lehenga is made of gold, green, and red woven fabric. It has a flared hem and is embellished with sequined work details. The lehenga also has a drawstring closure for a tailored fit. The tassel-bordered design of the dupatta looks mesmerising. This set of wedding season essentials is made from net and silk fabric.

Fabric Silk and net Pattern Woven Design Care Instructions Dry Clean

This Semi-Stitched Lehenga Chol is a beautifully tailored outfit. It is perfect for the wedding season. The maroon colour choli is made from velvet material. It has an intricate zari embroidery. It comes unstitched, which lets you tailor the fit and style. The lehenga is also in maroon velvet fabric with sequined work details that really bring sparkle and sheen. The dupatta is made of beautiful pink embroidered net material, which is a perfect match for the lehenga. It is designed to drape beautifully and enhance the look of your dress. The satin lining on the lehenga gives smoothness and comfort. This stunning piece is suitable for special events. It brings charm and sophistication to any celebration. The fusion of net and velvet gives a luxurious, rich look to the wedding season essentials that are ideal for festive events and weddings.

Fabric Velvet and net Pattern Embroidered Care Instructions Dry Clean

This kurta set is an elegant ethnic garment that is ideal for festive occasions and wedding seasons. The kurta features delicate floral embroidery. It has a straight-cut design that gives it style and comfort. This set of wedding season essentials boasts a round neck and three-quarter sleeves, which gives the practicality of two pockets. The knee-length kurta has a straight hem, which enhances its timeless and clean silhouette. This kurta is made from a silk blend machine woven fabric that ensures durability and luxury. The embroidered palazzos have an elasticated waistband, which offers freedom of movement plus a flattering fit. The stylish dupatta complements the outfit and makes it a perfect option for weddings and other special occasions.

Fabric Silk Blend Pattern Embroidered Care Instructions Hand wash

This ready-to-wear lehenga choli is one of the unique wedding season essentials for festive occasions and wedding seasons. The blouse is designed in a great striking red and green embroidered design. It is sleeveless with a V-neck design and close with a zip. The crop-length blouse gives a beautiful, stylish and modern look that so well suits the lehenga. The lehenga has also been designed in a beautiful green solid design and it has a flared hem and drawstring closure. It creates a fine silhouette and has a perfect fit, making it very comfortable to wear throughout the day. The lehenga as well as the blouse, are made of viscose rayon, giving it a rich, soft feel on your skin. This ready-to-wear set makes styling much easier for a wedding guest or even for a bridesmaid looking to make a style statement.

Fabric Viscose rayon Pattern Embroidered Care Instructions NA

Also read: Best ethnic wear for men: Stylish selections from KISAH, Jompers, and UCB

The wedding season is the best time to dress up and overwhelm at events with the most fashionable and stylish wedding outfits. Whether you prefer a kurta set or a conventional lehenga cholis, Myntra's range of wedding season essentials from Jompers, Sangria, and HERE&NOW has something for everyone. The up to 70% discount offers unbeatable prices and lets you buy without compromising on quality.

With Myntra’s easy shopping experience, extensive selection, and budget-friendly prices, it’s the ideal destination to find your wedding wardrobe-essentials. So, why wait? Grab these stunning wedding season essentials for women today, and be the showstopper at every wedding you attend this season!

Also read: Best tote bags every woman needs for a work ready look: Shop now on Myntra

Frequently Asked Questions About Wedding Essentials for Women Where can I shop for wedding season essentials for women? You can shop for wedding season essentials for women on Myntra, which offers up to 70% off on wedding wear from brands like Jompers, Sangria, and HERE&NOW.

What are the best wedding wear brands on Myntra? Some of the best brands for wedding season essentials on Myntra include Jompers, Sangria, and HERE&NOW, which are known for their elegant and stylish collections.

How can I style my wedding seas and outfit? Style your wedding season outfit with modern ethnic cuts, bold accessories, and stylish footwear. Play with colours like red, gold, or green, and match the jewellery to enhance your look.

Is Myntra’s wedding wear collection affordable? Yes, Myntra offers amazing discounts of up to 70% on wedding wear, making it affordable while still offering high-quality products from top brands.

Can I shop for wedding wear on Myntra during the sale season? Yes. Myntra frequently has sales where you can find exclusive discounts on wedding wear, making it the perfect time to shop for your wedding season essentials.

Also read: Refresh your closet with the ethnic wear for women - Anouk and House of Pataudi

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.